Belle Plaine, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
ELK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man killed in Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Randy Julian, a 69-year-old man from Howard, was killed in an Elk County crash. Julian was driving his Hummer going south on K-99 while Todd Winscher was driving his Ford F-350 going north. For reasons unknow, Julian crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Winscher...
ELK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Small grass fire closed K-14 briefly Wednesday

RENO COUNTY — Reno County Emergency Management gave additional details Wednesday evening on the small fire that closed K-14 briefly on Wednesday morning. According to the department, the fire was caused by a wheel coming off of a trailer at K-14 and Sun City road and the fire burning in the ditch blew the smoke across the road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out

Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KCTV 5

3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:50 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol released more information on the crash that killed three people on the turnpike Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was moving northbound when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another. Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire

The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS

