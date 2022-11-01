Read full article on original website
26 counties in Oregon to vote on 'magic mushrooms' Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, Oregon voters approved legalizing psilocybin in limited settings, but this year some voters will decide whether to ban mushroom treatments in their county or city. Some investors are watching next Tuesday’s election results closely this year as voters in 26 counties and several cities...
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease
SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
King tides weeks away for Oregon coast
In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
One week until November election: Here's where you can return your ballots
With one week until the November midterm election, nearly 14% of Oregon voters have returned their ballots. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial return numbers for the November 8 election, more than 414,300 Oregon voters have returned their ballots a week ahead of the election. That’s out of the nearly 2,990,800 registered Oregon voters.
Oregonian wins $1M with Powerball ticket as jackpot climbs to roughly $1.5B
PORTLAND, Ore. — While there were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing for more than a billion dollars, one lucky Oregonian’s ticket landed them $1 million in winnings. The $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. The Oregon Lottery said two other $50,000 winning...
Flooding rains possible with atmospheric river Friday night
COOS BAY, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings,...
