St. Edward remains at top, Glenville enters: The SBLive Ohio Top 25
Very little movement heading into the second round of the playoffs this weekend
gozips.com
Akron’s Jacques-Louis Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of Akron senior WR Shocky Jacques-Louis (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday, Nov. 2. A dynamic playmaker for the...
Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wadsworth football team will have a game with Medina High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Inside Michael Hall Jr.’s road from Streetboro’s LeBron James to Ohio State’s ‘Baby Aaron Donald’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michael Hall Jr. wasn’t happy with how his first year as an Ohio State football player went, but instead of sulking about it, he saw it as a chance to grow. He played a total of 35 snaps in 2021, all of which came at the...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio
Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
University of Akron discriminated against two professors during 2020 layoffs, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two former University of Akron professors accused the university of discrimination during widespread layoffs because of pandemic-related budget cuts, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Aigbe Akhigbe and Bhanu Balasubramnian filed the lawsuit in federal court in Akron and accused the university of discriminating against them...
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Trial of Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer begins in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The trial is underway for Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago in Akron. Opening statements in the trial took place on Wednesday morning. 3News was planning to stream trial live, but the court is not permitting live coverage online.
Shortage of drivers to transport homeless students at Akron Public Schools
One of Northeast Ohio's largest school districts reports it's facing a shortage in two critical areas, yellow school bus drivers and independent contractors hired to transport homeless students and students with different needs to and from school.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
Rent asking prices jump 9% in Cleveland, Akron metro areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The asking rent price in the Cleveland metro area jumped 9.1% in September, while it fell 0.7% nationally, according to data from the rental tracking website Dwellsy. The median asking rent in the Cleveland area was $1,146 in September, up from $1,050 in August, though it...
