Akron, OH

gozips.com

Akron’s Jacques-Louis Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of Akron senior WR Shocky Jacques-Louis (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday, Nov. 2. A dynamic playmaker for the...
AKRON, OH
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
AKRON, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio

Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WKYC

Trial of Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer begins in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The trial is underway for Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago in Akron. Opening statements in the trial took place on Wednesday morning. 3News was planning to stream trial live, but the court is not permitting live coverage online.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
