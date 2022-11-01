The Iconic Continuum Luxury Residences Unveils its New Redevelopment as a Model Feat of Architectural and Engineering Excellence￼

Latitude Group has launched sales for The Terraces, a boutique luxury condominium in Fort Lauderdale Beach. With only 18 residences, the development features all corner units with expansive floor plans and 10,000 square feet of exclusive amenities for a privileged few. Led by Carlos Lopez and Luis Estrada, Latitude Group is working with Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Teixeira Team to lead sales efforts for the project, set to break ground fall of 2022.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO