Jrue Holiday hits clutch three-pointer in final minute to push Bucks over Pistons

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo steals Serge Ibaka's shoes in viral video
Life is good for the Bucks right now. They are the last undefeated team in the NBA and a big reason is the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is the unquestioned leader of this team and how he acts rubs off on the rest of the team. One trait that...
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives out his signature shoes to Bucks teammates and staff members
Christmas came early for several members of the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis gave them his latest sneakers.
Yardbarker
When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996
Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
Jrue Holiday on finding the right balance between being unselfish and aggressive for the Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue’s complete command of the floor has been crucial in the Bucks’ 5-0 start this season.
WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers rank third in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings
CLEVELAND — True to the team's marketing slogan, the Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season "Letting 'Em Know." And it appears people around the league are taking notice. In its latest NBA power rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN.com ranked the Cavs third,...
Detroit News
Pistons overwhelmed in 116-91 loss to undefeated Bucks
Milwaukee — Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the ball in the post and spun away from Hamidou Diallo to rise over Nerlens Noel for a posterizing dunk, punctuating a dominant first quarter against the Pistons. The former MVP had a similar moment towards the end of the third quarter when he...
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral over his cool gesture for Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing the part of Generous Antetokounmpo this week. The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral on Wednesday over his nice gesture for both teammates and Bucks employees. Antetokoumpo came through to the team practice facility with free Zoom Freak 4s for everyone. Take a look. There are so...
ESPN
Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
Yardbarker
Bucks aim for franchise-best 8-0 start when they face Wolves
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to make franchise history when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. After matching the franchise-best start of 7-0 with Wednesday's 116-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons, the Bucks can enter the team's record books with a victory over Minnesota. The league's only undefeated team...
Pistons lose second straight, Bucks match franchise record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams."I'm happy that the team is winning, but that's like second," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking...
ESPN
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
MILWAUKEE -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams....
On this day in 2000: All-Star Michael Redd makes Milwaukee Bucks debut
Redd was one of the most feared scorers in the league during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker
Suns Trail Only Bucks in ESPN Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start, and everybody seems to be doing their part. Devin Booker is scoring at will, Chris Paul is orchestrating Phoenix's offense and the rest of the pieces have fallen just as the Suns have imagined. The Suns are 6-1, with their sole...
Comments / 0