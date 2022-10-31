Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
rew-online.com
Construction attorney Chip Pierce makes move to Rosenberg & Estis
Rosenberg & Estis, P.C., a leading New York City real estate law firm, has announced that veteran New York City construction attorney Charles “Chip” R. Pierce, Jr. has joined the firm as a Member. Pierce, a veteran litigator with deep experience in construction-related issues, will head Rosenberg &...
New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
NJ should reinstate fired workers who didn’t take the jab (Opinion)
Last week a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the city of New York to reinstate workers who were fired last year for not taking the COVID vaccine. Staten Island Supreme Court judge also ordered the fired workers to receive back pay. He cited the separation of powers clause in...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
