ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
rew-online.com

Construction attorney Chip Pierce makes move to Rosenberg & Estis

Rosenberg & Estis, P.C., a leading New York City real estate law firm, has announced that veteran New York City construction attorney Charles “Chip” R. Pierce, Jr. has joined the firm as a Member. Pierce, a veteran litigator with deep experience in construction-related issues, will head Rosenberg &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say

MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City

A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy