ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284wUG_0itjmIx900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations.

Federal court documents indicate that the man, Mark Thomas Reno, 64, died on Aug. 15. Yet many of the documents in his case were sealed until this week, including records showing he had been arrested in connection with the Planned Parenthood arson fire.

“The government's investigation has revealed that (Reno) engaged in a series of violent acts of property destruction in Knoxville since early 2021,” a newly unsealed complaint stated.

The complaint states that Reno fired a shotgun at the clinic’s doors in early 2021, shattering glass and leaving holes in the reception area. Reno then set the clinic ablaze in December 2021, the document says.

The building was unoccupied during the fire but had to be closed for months to undergo an $2.2 million renovation.

Other court documents show that the FBI began surveillance of Reno in April of this year after he told an undercover agent he belonged to a group with a mission to resist actions opposed to Catholic orthodoxy. The agent was secretly recording Reno, who said that his group had “plenty of targets,” according to the documents.

Reno also told the undercover agent that he was at the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. The agent said authorities examined footage from the day and saw he was present but that there was no evidence he broke any laws.

By July, Reno was accused of firing at a federal building in Knoxville and damaging three windows, according to the court documents.

Court documents show that Reno had been detained since July but had been temporarily released to receive medical treatment in August. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“The man who was arrested in this case is not the only one who holds responsibility," said — Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, in a statement. “When politicians use hateful rhetoric against abortion providers and support extreme laws, like the total abortion ban we have in Tennessee, it shouldn’t surprise us that some people believe real-world violence is justified.”

Coffield and others have criticized Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee for not condemning the attack on Planned Parenthood's clinic. Over the summer, the governor instead condemned vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center that aims to dissuade people from getting an abortion.

Tennessee is among the several states that had enacted so-called trigger laws banning almost all abortions once the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to the procedure. Under the law, Planned Parenthood and other health clinics across the state have stopped providing abortions.

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said their office would have a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

National crime researcher analyzes gun violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A public discussion about gun violence happened Wednesday between Knoxville city leaders and a national violent crime expert Thomas Abt. He was there to provide a data-informed conversation concerning gun violence in Knoxville. This conversation was a follow-up to an earlier discussion this year. Abt reviewed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
athleticbusiness.com

Tennessee Sideline Reporter Fired After Her Racist Tweets Resurface

A University of Tennessee sideline reporter has been fired after social media posts from eight years ago resurfaced wherein she used the N-word. Kasey Funderburg has reportedly stepped down after old tweets surfaced in which she allegedly used the racial slur. Just moments before Funderburg was exposed, she had called...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One killed in Dollar General standoff

One man was killed during a short standoff Tuesday with a police SWAT team inside a Dollar General store in North Knox County. Two other people were arrested in the incident, which began with a car chase that snaked northbound from the Walmart on Clinton Highway to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Road, according to officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one

One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
103K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy