Wind gust blows 32-year-old man off moving truck as he held canoe down, Kansas cops say
The man from Louisiana was taken to a hospital, authorities said.
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
blavity.com
Person Of Interest In Custody After 4 Oklahoma Men Who Left Home To 'Hit A Lick' Were Found Shot And Dismembered
The bodies of four men retrieved from an Oklahoma river have now been identified. According to CNN, Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, were recovered on Oct. 14 from a river in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Their remains were found shot and dismembered. According to...
Grieving Father Sues Democratic Lawmaker Behind the Wheel in Crash that Left 5-Year-Old Daughter Dead
The father of a 5-year-old who was killed in a multi-car crash involving a Wisconsin state senator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Democratic leader and others. Pennsylvania man Brandon Fink, the father of 5-year-old Khaleesi Fink, filed the civil case on Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. One of the several named defendants is driver Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason). Bewley represents a state senate district that covers the northwestern section of Wisconsin along Lake Superior. Bewley is also the senate minority leader.
AOL Corp
Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on doors and pleading for help last week, neighbors said Monday. Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate...
WPXI Pittsburgh
UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash
Charges have been filed against a UPMC doctor in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Dr. Douglas Rockacy, 47, from Wexford was killed in the 300 block of Wexford Bayne Road in Pine Township on July 16 just before 1 a.m. UPMC Mercy confirmed to Channel 11 that...
ABC15 Arizona
Deadly loophole? Semi-truck crash highlights gap in CDL oversight
August 29, 2018 is the anniversary that Howard and Pearl Frankel never want to celebrate but would never dare to miss.
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Killed Six Driving Through A Christmas Parade Has Been Found Guilty
The man accused of driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last year, killing six and injuring 62 others, was found guilty on Wednesday. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted of all 76 charges against him for the November 2021 incident, which included six counts of first-degree homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.
KMBC.com
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
KCTV 5
Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison for DWI crash that injured 5-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to three years in prison for an alcohol-impaired crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries. It was a long afternoon in court for the little girl seriously injured in a...
KGUN 9
Two hurt after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway
PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 1 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving the wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of the 202. The...
Great Falls Tribune
Poplar woman admits involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal crash
A Poplar woman on Wednesday admitted to a charge stemming from the death of a passenger when the vehicle she was driving crashed on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Rachel Aileen Goodbird, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Goodbird faces...
Law & Crime
Man Responsible for Deaths of Two South American Researchers Killed Himself and Mom of Five Just Weeks Later, Missouri Prosecutors Say
A 42-year-old man who killed a mother of five in an apparent murder-suicide is also responsible for killing two South American researchers in Missouri earlier this month, authorities say. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced that Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old...
