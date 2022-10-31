He should stay Bad as the results were, this was not a repeat of the 2018 “Worst Pitcher In Baseball Lucas Giolito” days. Advanced statistics suggested Giolito’s results should have been better, as his xERA, FIP, and xFIP were all well below his actual ERA. Getting BABIPed to the tune of .340 despite never being higher than .273 any previous year also points to external factors (like one of the league’s worst defenses, perhaps?) playing a role in his struggles. He still made 30 starts and pitched more than 160 innings, which is not easy to replace, even from a bad pitcher.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO