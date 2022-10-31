Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
South Side Sox
Astros 5, Phillies 0: Combining for history in World Series Game 4
The Astros showed that they have no interest in fading away in the World Series, as their pitching staff made history in its victory over the Phillies on Wednesday. As a result, the series is tied at two, as Houston pulled away for a 5-0 victory in Philadelphia. After a...
South Side Sox
Postseason Gamethread: World Series Game 3 (Astros at Phillies)
Red October turns into Red November in Philadelphia, after rain cancelled Monday’s Game 3. The best-of-seven series is currently tied at one game apiece after Houston evened up the Series on Saturday before hopping on a flight to the East Coast. Noah Syndergaard was Philadelphia’s scheduled starter, but with...
South Side Sox
Astros 3, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 5): Houston heads back home with a win to go
Maybe it was simply the ex-Cub factor, but I have to admit, I kind of rolled my eyes a little at Kyle Schwarber’s internet-sound-bite friendly response to being on the receiving end of just the third no-hitter in postseason history, and second in the World Series:. I’m not sure...
South Side Sox
Pedro Grifol looks to be next White Sox manager
On Tuesday, news began to break that Kansas City bench coach and Royals organization mainstay Pedro Grifol would be named the next manager of the White Sox. This news has been a long time coming, given that the White Sox were the last club with an opening to fill it.
South Side Sox
Phillies in five?
“You get a home run, you get a home run, everyone gets a home run!” — The Phillies, probably. Game 3 of the World Series was all Phillies and no Astros. What does “no Astros” mean? The World Series favorite got shut out, 7-0, by the sixth-seeded Phillies, AND Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 3
Tony La Russa, who guided the White Sox to a 99-win season and their first playoff appearance in 24 years, was named the Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. It was the first year the BBWAA handed out that award. La Russa received 17 of...
South Side Sox
Out with the old!
It appears that Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will be the only coaches keeping their jobs in the White Sox dugout for the 2023 season, as on Wednesday fans found out that a number of coaches are being relieved of their duties on the South Side. Daryl Van Schouwen reported...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: José Ruiz
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Lucas Giolito
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Mark Payton
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
