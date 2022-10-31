ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Lizzo Transforms Into Miss Piggy for Halloween Photoshoot

Lizzo channeled one sexy swine with her Halloween costume as she transformed herself into Miss Piggy for the spooky holiday Monday. The "Good as Hell" artist took to Instagram to with a recreation of the character's iconic 1980s photoshoot as a tribute to her "forever icon," posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake to accompany her blonde wig, pig nose and ears.
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places

These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Husky Wanting a Bandage to Be Like Sister Melts Hearts: 'Sympathy Love'

An adorable video of a Husky having a bandage put on his leg because he "wanted to be included" has delighted animals lovers on TikTok. User Caitlin Mudka, @caitlinzmudka, posted the footage, which has been viewed over 525,000 times. Her husky is seen having a small bandage wrapped around his front leg, with a sad look on his face, as the text reads: "He didn't need the bandage, but he saw his sister get one and wanted one too."
Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip

A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
Secrets to secret doors revealed

When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
