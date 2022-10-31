Read full article on original website
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Popculture
Lizzo Transforms Into Miss Piggy for Halloween Photoshoot
Lizzo channeled one sexy swine with her Halloween costume as she transformed herself into Miss Piggy for the spooky holiday Monday. The "Good as Hell" artist took to Instagram to with a recreation of the character's iconic 1980s photoshoot as a tribute to her "forever icon," posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake to accompany her blonde wig, pig nose and ears.
intheknow.com
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'
A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Woman Kicking Out Her Grieving Sister to Prioritize Her Foster Kid Backed
An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year worldwide, which equates to 44 pregnancy losses per minute, according to a 2021 study in The Lancet.
Man Bashed for Asking Girlfriend to Remove Prosthetic Leg Around Him
The young woman says she lost her leg in a childhood car accident, and it's been a "source of trauma" for her, due to bullying and rejection from past partners.
Husky Wanting a Bandage to Be Like Sister Melts Hearts: 'Sympathy Love'
An adorable video of a Husky having a bandage put on his leg because he "wanted to be included" has delighted animals lovers on TikTok. User Caitlin Mudka, @caitlinzmudka, posted the footage, which has been viewed over 525,000 times. Her husky is seen having a small bandage wrapped around his front leg, with a sad look on his face, as the text reads: "He didn't need the bandage, but he saw his sister get one and wanted one too."
Keke Palmer Hilariously Nails It As ‘Rapunzel From The Southside’ For Halloween
Keke Palmer nailed it this Halloween when she dressed as Rapunzel with her luxuriously long hair, but with a twist. This Rapunzel is from the Southside and gave us extra flair and swag with her box braids and beauty. Taking to Instagram, the starlet was in full character for her...
Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip
A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
Woman Slammed for Bringing Disabled Boyfriend to Brother's Wedding
"Not only did you disrespect your brother's wishes, you made your boyfriend the center of more attention than was warranted," one commenter said.
Loving brother slowly gets sister to crack a smile over a whole day by making her wishes come true
He can be seen taking her to Panera Bread, buying her shoes and getting her an adorable pet in a now-viral heartwarming video.
Parent gives out movie tickets to son's class and some parents are not happy
Movie Theater With Empty SeatsFelix Mooneeram/Unsplash. Movies are something we can all enjoy no matter what our ages are. You would think that parents would appreciate it if you gave your child's whole class movie vouchers, but that is not how this situation worked out for one parent.
Maid of Honor Backed for Missing Sister's Wedding After Family Is Uninvited
Commenters were shocked to learn why the woman's boyfriend and children were left off her sister's guest list.
Tears as Cancer-Stricken Dog Is Filmed Enjoying Her Last Day With Owner
A dog owner taking her Staffordshire bull terrier to do all her favorite things during her last day of life has left online commenters in tears after the heartbreaking clip went viral on social media. The video, shared this past Saturday on TikTok by the dog owner under the username...
Woman Backed for Disinviting Adopted Sister From Wedding: 'Beyond Upset'
"Apparently, I was never a sister to her," said the heartbroken bride-to-be.
Florida Man Uses Straw To Help Make Screwing Tiny Screws In Easier
This is genius at work.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Secrets to secret doors revealed
When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
TikTok's Viral "5 in the Morning" Song Is the Soundtrack to a Popular Dance Challenge
So you're mindlessly scrolling on TikTok. You pass by videos of cringe-inducing couples pranking each other, Milo the cat doing water taste tests, and crafty bakers assembling bloody intestine cinnamon rolls. Each unique video escapes your mind just as quickly as it entered it — that is, until a particular song piques your interest.
