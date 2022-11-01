NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO