Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers: Police

A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy at least two times, according to police. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at around 10:30 p.m., police in Westchester County responded to the reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.
Daily Voice

Unlawful Smoke Shop Shut Down By Police In Yonkers

A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after police discovered numerous law violations during a visit. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police visited an unnamed smoke shop located in Yonkers at 403 McLean Ave. and found the store to be out of compliance, according to Yonkers Police. Police said...
CBS New York

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
Daily Voice

Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School

Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
PIX11

NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
