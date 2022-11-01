Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
19-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers: Police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy at least two times, according to police. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at around 10:30 p.m., police in Westchester County responded to the reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.
Suspect Nabbed In Brazen, Broad-Daylight Attempted Robbery Outside Greenwich Avenue Apple Store
A 20-year-old man was extradited to Fairfield County for allegedly taking part in a strong robbery of a brother and sister in the summer in front of an Apple store. The original incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, July 18, on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Geraldo Morales,...
Unlawful Smoke Shop Shut Down By Police In Yonkers
A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after police discovered numerous law violations during a visit. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police visited an unnamed smoke shop located in Yonkers at 403 McLean Ave. and found the store to be out of compliance, according to Yonkers Police. Police said...
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting
NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught...
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School
Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. He has not yet been publicly identified. Plainclothes […]
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
The victim had three daughters who were inside at the time of the shooting. He was married.
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Mahwah Pizzeria 'Robber' Threatens To Shoot Employees, Flees Empty-Handed
A would-be robber fled a Mahwah pizzeria empty-handed after threatening to shoot the employees, authorities said. The white suspect was wearing a tan jacket when he entered Mahwah Pizza & Pasta on MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Jim Wysocki said. He demanded money from the...
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Killer on loose after Wallkill man fatally stabbed
An ordinary evening in a Wallkill neighborhood last Sunday ended with a massive police presence and a killer on the loose.
