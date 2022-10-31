Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders makes announcement following Takeoff news
After the tragic death of rap star Takeoff of the Migos early Tuesday morning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, whose team will be in Houston this weekend for a game against Texas Southern, has asked his players to stay in their hotel rooms. Takeoff’s death has shaken a lot...
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI Investigation
Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self has been suspended alongside his top assistant coach Kurtis Townsend amid an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to the Associated Press.
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
Cali ATH Nicholas Fernandez cuts list to five, closing in on decision
San Pedro (Calif.) athlete Nicholas Fernandez cut his list to five and is closing in on making his decision. Fernandez is arguably the top player in the L.A City section this year. He’s a two-way standout and could end up playing 3-4 different positions at the college level. We...
Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers
Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
College basketball preview, predictions 2022-23: Preseason picks, rankings, storylines, top players, odds
The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait. The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, all of the teams ranked teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.
Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin discuss recent Kyrie Irving saga: 'Fight for the same mission'
In the midst of Kyrie Irving's latest controversy, Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin said that beliefs away from the field can differ if the goal on it is the same.
New commish already working his magic for the Big 12 — and for BYU
When BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida enter the Big 12, they’ll do so with a pot of gold created by deal-making Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark
