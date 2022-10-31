Read full article on original website
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
95-year-old Sonoma County winery Pedroncelli names new president
In its 95th year, Pedroncelli Winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley growing region has a new president. Julie Pedroncelli St. John, chair of the board of directors for Geyserville-based J. Pedroncelli Winery Inc., was named president. The move follows the appointment of Dave Trebilcock as general manager. “We have...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay bowling businesses are rebounding from pandemic shutdowns
North Bay bowling centers are making a comeback from pandemic shutdowns as people find a need to recreate and even to return to regular nights at the lanes. “With new people coming to bowl, we have all-new league people. We had leagues last year, but regular bowlers were not ready to come back,” said Jim Decker of the 50-lane Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, the area’s largest bowling alley about the pandemic shutdowns.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Small, medium North Bay businesses increasingly seek outside cybersecurity help
As threats mount, a market is growing for more small and medium-sized companies to sign on with information technology managed service providers for regular service, rather than going from cybersecurity incident to incident, say experts. The market for MSP agreements is booming, valued at $239.71 billion in 2021. The financial...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pandemic, cannabis industry woes weigh on Sonoma County commercial real estate
The coronavirus pandemic and initial enthusiasm about the legal cannabis industry have significantly shaped Sonoma County commercial real estate in the past several years. In addition, public health orders that shuttered public gathering spaces to contain the virus are now 10 months in the rear-view mirror. But return-to-work decisions continue to weigh on demand for office space, as companies assess how large of a physical workplace they need, according to Shawn Johnson, managing partner of brokerage Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Double Decker Lanes being acquired by bowling industry giant Bowlero
Double Decker Lanes, the North Bay’s largest bowling center and family-owned for 47 years, is being purchased by the nation’s biggest operator of such establishments, including two others in the area. Richmond, Virginia-based Bowlero Corp. on Oct. 26 announced it had entered a definitive agreement to buy the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Property owner says Petaluma Cattlemens ‘started shorting us’ on rent, but restaurant disputes claims
An application to redevelop a parcel in northern Petaluma has cast doubt on the future of the beloved Cattlemens steakhouse that’s been a community institution for more than 50 years, but could be replaced by a Chick-fil-A. The property’s owner says the restaurant chain is behind in its rent...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
This California vintner makes premium wine in a place you might not expect
Lisa Howard is no ordinary winery owner and winemaker. For starters, the winery she and husband, Cliff, own is in Solano County — a location often overlooked by the masses when it comes to growing grapes and producing wine. “When you visit Suisun Valley you are still bound to...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County pauses tourism fee for vacation rentals
Leaders of Sonoma County’s publicly funded tourism agency have paused a plan to apply a tax assessment to vacation and short-term rentals following outcry from those smaller lodging operators. Sonoma County Tourism announced plans in October to tack on a 2% Business Improvement Area assessment to nightly rents that...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors attempts rewrite over new rules for winery events
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night held off on voting on a proposed ordinance that would have rewritten the rules over the regulation of winery events as the industry raised objections that it would cause financial harm. The county’s Planning Commission had approved the draft measure on...
