The coronavirus pandemic and initial enthusiasm about the legal cannabis industry have significantly shaped Sonoma County commercial real estate in the past several years. In addition, public health orders that shuttered public gathering spaces to contain the virus are now 10 months in the rear-view mirror. But return-to-work decisions continue to weigh on demand for office space, as companies assess how large of a physical workplace they need, according to Shawn Johnson, managing partner of brokerage Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO