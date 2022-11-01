Read full article on original website
Related
Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know
Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
Hallmark Channel Just Landed Huge Streaming Deal That Will Make Its Christmas Movies Way Easier To Watch
Hallmark just finalized a massive streaming deal, which means it's going to be a lot easier to watch those Christmas movies.
How Great American Family and Candace Cameron Bure are angling for Hallmark's holiday movie crown
Upstart Great American Family poaches Hallmark Channel stars, but aims to focus only on "traditional" families with slate of holiday movies.
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell Join Forces in Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup, Plus LGBTQ Couple Gets Spotlight
Tis the season! Hallmark Channel is skipping right over the autumn season and getting fans into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Hallmark Media is kicking off the holidays on Friday, October 21, with Noel Next Door starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The festive film, which will […]
Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Reunite One Last Time For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting one last time for a one-hour special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. “Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].” Hall and El Moussa started their HGTV show back in 2013 flipping homes in the Orange County, California area. At the time, the couple was married and when they divorced they continued working together. The last episode of the...
Jenna Bush Hager performs as Celine Dion on 'Today,' more daytime host Halloween costumes
Halloween is meant for tricks and treats, and daytime TV shows are providing plenty of both. "Today" show co-hosts got their Vegas on with Jenna Bush Hager giving a performance as Celine Dion, and Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander recreating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Sin City. Meanwhile, "The Talk" co-hosts filmed a special episode including Jerry O'Connell as Machine Gun Kelly alongside Natalie Morales as Megan Fox.
‘Young and the Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Says Chelsea’s Storyline is “One of the Most Humbling and Important Experiences” Of Her Life
The Young and the Restless is in the midst of delivering a powerful storyline surrounding mental health and depression. With Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, as the focus of the topic, the actress says it has been one of the most “humbling” experiences of her life. Friday’s...
Elle
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
‘Storytelling has become the art of world building’: Avatar and the rise of the paracosm
James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 fantasy epic continues cinema’s love of imaginary worlds formed in childhood that have produced some of film’s most bankable blockbusters
Elle
Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
Elle
Christina Applegate Says Filming 'Dead To Me' After MS Diagnosis Is The Hardest Thing She’s Done
Christina Applegate is angry at what life has thrown at her, and that's okay. The Dead to Me star was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and in a new interview with The New York Times, she got candid about how she is learning to cope with her new reality despite her resistance to being treated as a 'cripple.'
Elle
Megan Fox With Caramel Blonde 'Zelda' Hair Is Our Favourite Look Of Hers To Date
Halloween is one of the highlights of the year when it comes to epic celebrity looks, that vary between super spooky and all-out sexy. For this year's festivities, Megan Fox went down the sultry-not-scary route by transforming into fantasy video game character, Princess Zelda. To debut said makeover, Meg's hairstylist,...
tvinsider.com
Jordin Sparks Wants to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Elimination — to Sing and Host
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. Jordin Sparks was crowned the winner of American Idol in Season 6 of the reality singing competition series, but her quest to be the mirror ball champion on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. On Halloween Night, she and her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong were in the bottom two along with Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Artem Chigvintsev. The judges were split 50/50 on which couple to keep and as Len Goodman’s vote breaks the tie, his decision to save D’Amelio meant that Sparks was sent packing.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Having ‘Fun’ Dating Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Seems Very Happy’
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. After initially being reluctant to date a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is apparently now enjoying the ride, People reports. Reports of DiCaprio and Hadid seeing each other romantically first surfaced in early September. Two months later, they’re spending time together whenever possible.
Comments / 0