Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know

Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Us Weekly

Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell Join Forces in Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup, Plus LGBTQ Couple Gets Spotlight

Tis the season! Hallmark Channel is skipping right over the autumn season and getting fans into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Hallmark Media is kicking off the holidays on Friday, October 21, with Noel Next Door starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The festive film, which will […]
Deadline

Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Reunite One Last Time For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting one last time for a one-hour special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. “Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].” Hall and El Moussa started their HGTV show back in 2013 flipping homes in the Orange County, California area. At the time, the couple was married and when they divorced they continued working together. The last episode of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager performs as Celine Dion on 'Today,' more daytime host Halloween costumes

Halloween is meant for tricks and treats, and daytime TV shows are providing plenty of both. "Today" show co-hosts got their Vegas on with Jenna Bush Hager giving a performance as Celine Dion, and Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander recreating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Sin City. Meanwhile, "The Talk" co-hosts filmed a special episode including Jerry O'Connell as Machine Gun Kelly alongside Natalie Morales as Megan Fox.
Elle

Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
TEXAS STATE
Elle

Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
Elle

Megan Fox With Caramel Blonde 'Zelda' Hair Is Our Favourite Look Of Hers To Date

Halloween is one of the highlights of the year when it comes to epic celebrity looks, that vary between super spooky and all-out sexy. For this year's festivities, Megan Fox went down the sultry-not-scary route by transforming into fantasy video game character, Princess Zelda. To debut said makeover, Meg's hairstylist,...
tvinsider.com

Jordin Sparks Wants to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Elimination — to Sing and Host

Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. Jordin Sparks was crowned the winner of American Idol in Season 6 of the reality singing competition series, but her quest to be the mirror ball champion on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. On Halloween Night, she and her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong were in the bottom two along with Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Artem Chigvintsev. The judges were split 50/50 on which couple to keep and as Len Goodman’s vote breaks the tie, his decision to save D’Amelio meant that Sparks was sent packing.
Elle

Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Having ‘Fun’ Dating Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Seems Very Happy’

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. After initially being reluctant to date a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is apparently now enjoying the ride, People reports. Reports of DiCaprio and Hadid seeing each other romantically first surfaced in early September. Two months later, they’re spending time together whenever possible.

