Oxford, NC

Sossamon Funeral Home acquires former Eakes homes

By Tyler Davis tdavis@henderson dispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 4 days ago

HENDERSON — Eakes Funeral Home’s locations in Oxford and Creedmoor are getting a new name after a sale that closed last Friday.

John Sossamon, owner of Henderson’s Sossamon Funeral Home, bought the two properties in Granville County. As he and his family live in Oxford, an expansion to a nearby area “made sense,” he said.

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Community Policy