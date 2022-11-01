ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KGET 17

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – An American citizen and a Venezuelan national are facing federal charges in connection with Monday’s border incursion near Downtown El Paso. The incident, which is under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, involved the Border Patrol firing...
EL PASO, TX
KGET 17

Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday. As of Wednesday night’s closing, a total of...
TEXAS STATE

