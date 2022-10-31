Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for tweeting link to antisemitic documentary
Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community on his Instagram, after he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for antisemitic remarks he made on Twitter.
CBS 17
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence, ESPN reports
Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a report released by ESPN.
Comments / 0