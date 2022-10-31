ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3

Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
HARRISBURG, PA
batterypower.com

World Series Game 5 open thread

The Houston Astros bounced back in a big way Wednesday night with a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. The series now becomes a best-of-three situation starting with Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Thursday night. The series will shift back to Houston Saturday and Sunday, if needed.
HOUSTON, TX

