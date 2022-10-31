Read full article on original website
Related
Solomons handed water cannons, police gun shipments from China, Australia
Solomon Islands beefed up its police force's hardware with a donation on Friday of water cannons from China, days after it received guns from Australia. At a ceremony in the capital Honiara Friday led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China handed over two water cannon trucks, 30 motorbikes and 20 SUVs to the Solomons' police force.
Comrades in arms are reunited after bonding on deployment
After being deployed together in South Korea, retired military working dog Akim found his forever home with handler Senior Airman Jenna Canada thanks to the American Humane Society.
howafrica.com
Kenya’s Largest Tusked Elephant Is Dead
A female elephant, believed to be Kenya’s largest tusked elephant, has died of old age in the east African country, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said Tuesday (November 1). Dida, known for her long tusks, was estimated to be between 60 and 65 years old. The life expectancy of...
Comments / 0