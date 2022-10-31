ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Solomons handed water cannons, police gun shipments from China, Australia

Solomon Islands beefed up its police force's hardware with a donation on Friday of water cannons from China, days after it received guns from Australia. At a ceremony in the capital Honiara Friday led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China handed over two water cannon trucks, 30 motorbikes and 20 SUVs to the Solomons' police force.
howafrica.com

Kenya’s Largest Tusked Elephant Is Dead

A female elephant, believed to be Kenya’s largest tusked elephant, has died of old age in the east African country, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said Tuesday (November 1). Dida, known for her long tusks, was estimated to be between 60 and 65 years old. The life expectancy of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy