AtlantiCare Deploys Orbita’s Healthcare Virtual Assistants

– Healthcare system AtlantiCare selected Orbita’s virtual assistant and conversational AI technology to improve patients’ care access and engagement while automating workloads internally. – AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare...
GRAIL, Carrum Health Partners to Help Employers Address Cancer Care

– GRAIL and Carrum Health announce a partnership to help self-insured employers improve care outcomes for their employees while also reigning in the rising cost of healthcare spending for this group: CANCER. – This product integration will enable employers who offer Carrum Health benefits to provide eligible employees the Galleri...
Memora Launches Research Program with Mayo Clinic for Postpartum Care

– Memora Health, an organization helping healthcare companies digitize and automate care programs has launched a research program with Mayo Clinic to extend care to postpartum patients. – This new program will infuse Memora’s digitized care programs across the health system, enabling Mayo’s postpartum care teams to proactively interact with...
Boston 25 News WFXT

VP Harris to announce new funds to lower energy, heating costs during Wednesdays Boston visit

BOSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs ahead of this winter. Harris will be visiting Boston on Wednesday in an effort to highlight new steps the Biden administration is taking to lower energy costs for working families and support good-paying jobs and manufacturing in America.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform

– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work

Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform

– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform

– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities

– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace

– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity Platform

– Today, MedCrypt, the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers raises $25M in Series B funding led by Intuitive Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. – The round included participation from institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. This round of funding...
Carta Healthcare Secures $20M for AI-Enabled Clinical Data Solutions

– Carta Healthcare, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, today announced it closed a $20 million series B round led by South Korean firm Paramark Ventures. Other contributors to the round include Memorial Care Innovation Fund (MCIF) and Frist Cressey Ventures, led by heart surgeon, incoming chair of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
