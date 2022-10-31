Read full article on original website
AtlantiCare Deploys Orbita’s Healthcare Virtual Assistants
– Healthcare system AtlantiCare selected Orbita’s virtual assistant and conversational AI technology to improve patients’ care access and engagement while automating workloads internally. – AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare...
GRAIL, Carrum Health Partners to Help Employers Address Cancer Care
– GRAIL and Carrum Health announce a partnership to help self-insured employers improve care outcomes for their employees while also reigning in the rising cost of healthcare spending for this group: CANCER. – This product integration will enable employers who offer Carrum Health benefits to provide eligible employees the Galleri...
Memora Launches Research Program with Mayo Clinic for Postpartum Care
– Memora Health, an organization helping healthcare companies digitize and automate care programs has launched a research program with Mayo Clinic to extend care to postpartum patients. – This new program will infuse Memora’s digitized care programs across the health system, enabling Mayo’s postpartum care teams to proactively interact with...
Innovaccer Launches ACO Compare to Help ACOs Lower Costs & Increase Care Quality
– Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, introduced ACO Compare 4.0, the latest version of the company’s popular free tool that enables ACOs to analyze and compare their performance against national and regional benchmarks to help them enhance cost savings and increase the quality of care. – The updated tool...
VP Harris to announce new funds to lower energy, heating costs during Wednesdays Boston visit
BOSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs ahead of this winter. Harris will be visiting Boston on Wednesday in an effort to highlight new steps the Biden administration is taking to lower energy costs for working families and support good-paying jobs and manufacturing in America.
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform
– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
Haleon and Microsoft Partner to Help Users Who Are Blind or Low Vision Lead More Independent Lives
– Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, and Microsoft Corp. announced a new collaboration to make everyday health more accessible for people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading product labels due to low literacy. – Together, the companies are expanding functionality in the Microsoft Seeing...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
COTA Secures New Financing to Accelerate Cancer Research and Treatment Innovation
– COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced its latest financing by an investment fund managed by Deerfield Management and additional capital from existing investors. – The company will use this new funding to further expand its real-world data platform and services in order to drive more...
Proscia Unveils New Enhancements to its Digital Pathology Platform
– Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next version of its Concentriq® Dx platform for primary diagnostic workflows, which is CE-marked under IVDR. – The release brings together new features and a compelling user experience to help even the largest laboratory...
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
Solera Health Launches First-of its-kind Women’s Health Offering for Payers & Employers
– Solera Health announced the launch of the most comprehensive Women’s Health network of digital and community point solutions for payers and employers. – Solera’s unique Women’s Health network covers the full spectrum of women’s health needs, including those underserved by today’s market, to bring more access to women who need it, when they need it.
Patching Cybersecurity Gaps in Healthcare, with New FDA Guidelines and Zero Trust
When it comes to protecting patients from the impacts of ransomware, the time has come for the healthcare sector to rethink the way it approaches cyber resilience — starting with Zero Trust strategies. The unprecedented wave of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector has upended long-held assumptions about network...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity Platform
– Today, MedCrypt, the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers raises $25M in Series B funding led by Intuitive Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. – The round included participation from institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. This round of funding...
Carta Healthcare Secures $20M for AI-Enabled Clinical Data Solutions
– Carta Healthcare, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, today announced it closed a $20 million series B round led by South Korean firm Paramark Ventures. Other contributors to the round include Memorial Care Innovation Fund (MCIF) and Frist Cressey Ventures, led by heart surgeon, incoming chair of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.
Mount Sinai Develops Employee Health Contact Tracing Database to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread
– Mount Sinai researchers have developed an Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry to address the need for contact tracing and agile exposure investigations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among hospital staff. – Employee Health COVID-19 REDCap Registry is a cloud-based digital framework using the Research Electronic Data Capture web...
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Role on $650M VA Healthcare Innovation Contract
Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a prime spot on a $650M contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare...
