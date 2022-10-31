Read full article on original website
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes
Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Confronted Blake Shelton About Adam Levine, Per Sources
Though Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice next year, there's gossip that his wife Gwen Stefani is already asking him to walk away from one of his show connections — namely, former Voice coach Adam Levine. On September 19, The Voice returned to NBC with season 22 featuring Blake,...
Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next… The post Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’ appeared first on Outsider.
iheart.com
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson and More TV Hosts Reveal Their Must-See Halloween Costumes
Watch: Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022. It's no trick, these Halloween outfits are such a treat!. Every year, TV hosts pull out all the stops to celebrate spooky season with elaborate costumes. And the 2022 looks were just as spectacular as you'd expect. The Today show crew...
Prevention
Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit News
Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'
Bittersweet farewells! Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s departure during a new interview published on Monday, October 31. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."Part of Daly and Shelton’s closeness, it seems, comes from the fact that both stars are the only two cast members that have worked on The...
Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett To Appear Alongside Reba McEntire in ‘Big Sky’ This Week
If you’re a fan of Big Sky: Deadly Trails or country music in general, circle Wednesday as appointment viewing of the ABC series. It’s when Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett guest star in an episode. It’s also when the quirky crime mystery series a team of country music...
Gwen Stefani thought ‘life was over’ before meeting Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani has revealed that she “never” thought she would kiss anyone again before she met now-husband, Blake Shelton.The singer, 53, met Shelton, 46, while the pair were both judges on the US version of The Voice.Speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani said divine intervention was at play when she met Shelton.“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” Stefani said.“I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna...
Blake Shelton Announces Departure From “The Voice” After 23-Season Run
Blake Shelton is peacing out from “The Voice” — literally. The country music star announced he’s retiring from “The Voice” after season 23, which he’ll be coaching alongside returning mentor Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. On Tuesday, Oct....
