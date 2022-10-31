ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style

Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
iheart.com

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'

Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Prevention

Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit News

Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
OK! Magazine

'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'

Bittersweet farewells! Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host ​​Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s departure during a new interview published on Monday, October 31. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."Part of Daly and Shelton’s closeness, it seems, comes from the fact that both stars are the only two cast members that have worked on The...
The Independent

Gwen Stefani thought ‘life was over’ before meeting Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has revealed that she “never” thought she would kiss anyone again before she met now-husband, Blake Shelton.The singer, 53, met Shelton, 46, while the pair were both judges on the US version of The Voice.Speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani said divine intervention was at play when she met Shelton.“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” Stefani said.“I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna...
