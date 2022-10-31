ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state

Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning. The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner. This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
CONNECTICUT STATE
daystech.org

Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut

The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

This Halloween creature needs our help!

Five bat species in Connecticut are currently listed as endangered. The New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP, but the same can’t be said in Connecticut. A new report finds forests can help mitigate climate change impacts, and LIPA has spent the last decade trying to avoid another Sandy-sized power outage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Submitting Several False Medicaid Claims in Conn.

A former Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for submitting several false Medicaid claims. The State's Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, owned and operated Helping Hands Academy, LLC where she submitted false claims to Medicaid. The business provided services to children diagnosed with Autism.
CONNECTICUT STATE
