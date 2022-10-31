Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
Eyewitness News
Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning. The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner. This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in...
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
daystech.org
Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut
The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
wshu.org
This Halloween creature needs our help!
Five bat species in Connecticut are currently listed as endangered. The New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP, but the same can’t be said in Connecticut. A new report finds forests can help mitigate climate change impacts, and LIPA has spent the last decade trying to avoid another Sandy-sized power outage.
Arine, Gemini Health Partner to Optimize Medications While Lowering Prescription Drug Costs
– Arine – a next-generation medication intelligence company – and Gemini – a drug cost transparency platform – announced an integration that supports Blue Shield of California (Blue Shield) by combining each platform’s unique technology to deliver value-based care. – The collaboration incorporates cost transparency...
Connecticut ALDI stores to offer Thanksgiving goods at ‘2019 prices,’ company says
Foods such as brie, prosciutto, stuffing, quiches, brown-and-serve rolls, apple pie, and more will be sold at the average retail price of the same items in Nov. 2019, according to ALDI.
Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Submitting Several False Medicaid Claims in Conn.
A former Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for submitting several false Medicaid claims. The State's Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, owned and operated Helping Hands Academy, LLC where she submitted false claims to Medicaid. The business provided services to children diagnosed with Autism.
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
