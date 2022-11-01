Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Blockchain firm Valereum gets nod to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Blockchain company Valereum (6TJ.SG) has received regulatory approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to purchase the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The company’s disclosure statement did not reveal the amount involved in the acquisition but predicts that the deal will be completed in early 2023. Valereum noted that the purpose of the move is to “expand the access to European capital for early-stage and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India, and Africa.”
coingeek.com
Blockchain Social Manila: Connecting industries through blockchain tech
Global industries, while they vary in terms of products and services they offer and the community they serve, are on the lookout for the exact same thing—a powerful technology that actually has real-world use cases. In October, CoinGeek hosted a networking event at the Manila House Private Club in...
coingeek.com
Lorien Gamaroff: Bitcoin will power Africa’s digital payments transformation
Satoshi Nakamoto defined Bitcoin on the white paper as a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” for online payments, and it’s this vision that Centbee has been built on. At the Digital Nigeria International Conference, Centbee co-founder Lorien Gamaroff talked about how his company makes easy, fast, and cheap online payments a reality for the 1.4 billion Africans.
coingeek.com
TAAL announces going private transaction
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ – TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL | FWB:9SQ1 | OTC: TAALF) (“TAAL” or the “Company“), today announced that it has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement (the “Acquisition Agreement“) pursuant to which Calvin Ayre, who currently owns approximately 38.5% of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“), will indirectly acquire all of the remaining Common Shares by way of a statutory plan of arrangement and take the Company private.
coingeek.com
India to explore if digital rupee can reduce government securities trading fees
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will launch a pilot for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) with specific use cases to be examined in depth. At the top of the list for the central bank is to explore how the use of the digital rupee can cut costs in trading government securities.
coingeek.com
It’s time for Africa: Domineum Blockchain Day at Digital Nigeria International Conference
“I’ve traveled around the world, but I have yet to meet any government officials as dedicated to realizing the power of blockchain as Nigeria’s,” Jimmy Nguyen told the audience during his keynote speech at the Digital Nigeria International Conference, summing up what had been a massively successful Blockchain Day at the three-day event. Organized by Domineum Blockchain Solutions and the Nigerian government, the event brought together several blockchain thought leaders, government officials, and hundreds of blockchain enthusiasts, and Bitcoin SV was well represented.
coingeek.com
Blockchain Hustlers series launches showcasing BSV entrepreneurs and their products
Many developers and blockchain entrepreneurs already know that Bitcoin SV is the most powerful blockchain in the game. Now, to help boost that understanding further, the BSV Blockchain Association is piloting a series called Blockchain Hustlers. The first episode went live on October 27 and featured BSV entrepreneurs Bryan Daugherty...
coingeek.com
Thailand, Hungary form bilateral partnership to explore blockchain tech
Financial technology bodies of both Thailand and Hungary have entered into a bilateral partnership to explore the use of blockchain technology in their countries. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the Thai Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition on October 25. According to a Facebook post from the Hungarian embassy in Bangkok, the move allowed both associations to “share experiences, best practices and explore areas potentially beneficial for direct cooperation.”
coingeek.com
Introducing HandCash Pay
HandCash makes money go live. We are all about streaming money over the Internet. HandCash Pay makes it more accessible than ever before!. HandCash Pay allows companies to explore new revenue streams by adding payments with no base fee, on literally any platform. Easily generate payment links and QR code...
coingeek.com
HandCash Pay: Create links, QR codes easily for more efficient payments
HandCash’s latest launch, HandCash Pay, improves the payment process for businesses and consumers and significantly reduces the amount of time and money associated with payment settlement. HandCash Pay is an API that lets users easily create payment links and QR codes for payments that can be displayed or shared...
coingeek.com
Tether mints, FTX liquidates, Alameda pads balance sheet
Tether’s suspected ties to bank fraud are under a more powerful microscope as America’s top financial cops take over a stalled investigation of the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap. This week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY)...
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore in no rush to launch CBDCs after concluding retail pilot
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced at the end of October that it had completed the first stage of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot. Dubbed Project Orchid, the pilot explored the possibilities of a CBDC interface between the general public and commercial banks. The white paper...
coingeek.com
The necessary scalability of Layer-1 on blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain has opened up many possible applications, including payments, tokenization, smart contracts, and in general, data access management. For beginners, a recent article The Crypto Story, written by Matt Levine on Bloomberg, is a good read. It explains quite well in non-technical language some of the problems blockchain could potentially solve, as well as the problems it currently has. Especially, the article makes a good common sense case for the need for a new kind of database to replace the existing ones, something that the current crypto world largely misses.
coingeek.com
MetaProof offers ‘incredibly efficient’ SPV queries for BSV businesses
If you’re operating a high-transaction throughput project on the BSV blockchain, infrastructure developers Metastreme have new services to help. MetaProof offers SPV confirmations at a rate of thousands per second, with plans to scale dramatically upward in the coming months. SPV, or Simplified Payment Verification, is described in Satoshi...
coingeek.com
India plans to use blockchain in tracking cotton from farms to consumers
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, has urged stakeholders in the cotton industry to explore the use of blockchain technology to ensure that consumers get the highest quality. “Blockchain technology for enhancing the traceability of cotton from Farm to Foreign is under consideration and it will be...
coingeek.com
Gatekeepers be gone: Digital Markets Act comes into effect in the EU
Tech giants beware as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) entered into law on November 1, promising “an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy,” according to the European Commission. Proposed on December 2020 and agreed upon “in...
coingeek.com
How to use LaMint—the content curation platform that pays you
Ever wished you could earn money from your followers on social media without the need to shill products or accept sponsorships?. What if you just created great content and then earned tips or instant payments for unlocking premium features? That’s now possible thanks to LaMint—a social sharing platform powered by the BSV blockchain.
coingeek.com
South Korea to impose tougher punishments for digital asset fraud
South Korean legislators are considering passing new laws to impose stiffer punishment for virtual asset fraudsters in the country. The new stance is part of efforts to sanitize the local ecosystem that has been riddled with a wave of unsavory reports and criminal activity. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) and...
coingeek.com
Answer the question, BTC-ers: What’s the point of ‘non-mining nodes’?
It seems like a simple question, but it’s one the BTC crowd has trouble answering: What do non-mining nodes actually do to secure the network? On Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR), these past few weeks, attempts to gain a serious answer to the question have resulted in the usual evasion and name-calling. Perhaps it’s because there is no satisfactory answer.
Comments / 0