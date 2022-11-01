ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

butlerradio.com

Rep. Bonner Calling For Audit Of Sports Teams

A local state representative is calling for an audit of a couple professional sports teams in the state. Republican Rep. Tim Bonner, who represents portions of Butler and Mercer Counties, says he wants to look into the rental payments being made by Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies to the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ysnlive.com

2022 ALL-YSN FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASED

EAST PALESTINE, OH – Your Sports Network is honoring over 160 local football players by being named to the 2022 All-YSN Football Team this season. The honor was voted on amongst the announcers, writers, and staff at YSN. Each affiliated school was granted representation based on its record at the end of the regular season.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Beaver Local High School basketball team will have a game with Columbiana High School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00.
COLUMBIANA, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High

The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More

Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Comment Mahoning County commissioner

I have nothing bad to say about Carole Remedio Righetti, the thing about it is I don't know much about Commissioner Righetti. I know she has served two terms, was a city council member and formerly worked for the board of elections. She attended Ursuline attended YSU and joined the Americorp.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Welders, air compressors, forklifts, and misc.

Fabricating equipment- Cincinnati shear, Standard press brake, Baykal hypertherm edgepro plasma cutting table, Marvel vert band saw,Jet drill press, Uni-Hydro Pro 80 ton ironworker, model P80-24, Sandblasting tents,. Sponge-Jet 470-CG blasting pot & recycler, Hexagon tumbler, Welders & Weld Positioners- (4) Miller Pipeworx 400 welders, Phoenix dryrod ovens, (5) Miller...
NEW CASTLE, PA

