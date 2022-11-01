Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
Rep. Bonner Calling For Audit Of Sports Teams
A local state representative is calling for an audit of a couple professional sports teams in the state. Republican Rep. Tim Bonner, who represents portions of Butler and Mercer Counties, says he wants to look into the rental payments being made by Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies to the state.
Fitch record-breaker makes college choice official
Austintown Fitch senior standout Jocelyn Jourdan has verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at Youngstown State.
Kennedy Catholic High School girls’ basketball preview
Kennedy Catholic returns eleven contributors from last year's state runner up team.
ysnlive.com
2022 ALL-YSN FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASED
EAST PALESTINE, OH – Your Sports Network is honoring over 160 local football players by being named to the 2022 All-YSN Football Team this season. The honor was voted on amongst the announcers, writers, and staff at YSN. Each affiliated school was granted representation based on its record at the end of the regular season.
Greenville High School girls’ basketball preview
All five starters return from last year's memorable run to the district crown for Greenville.
Canfield stuns West Branch in regional thriller
Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.
Columbiana, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Beaver Local High School basketball team will have a game with Columbiana High School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High
The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of incidents inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
WYTV.com
Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More
Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council's finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
FRIDAY AT 6:45 AM: ‘Fall back’ in Pittsburgh: Where the daylight saving debate stands
PITTSBURGH — This weekend, Pittsburgh and much of the country will turn the clocks back one hour even though some lawmakers already agreed to end the back-and-forth between daylight saving time and standard time. Several viewers reached out to Channel 11 to ask why we’ll still “fall back,” even...
iheart.com
Comment Mahoning County commissioner
I have nothing bad to say about Carole Remedio Righetti, the thing about it is I don't know much about Commissioner Righetti. I know she has served two terms, was a city council member and formerly worked for the board of elections. She attended Ursuline attended YSU and joined the Americorp.
Local woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
A local woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Nashville, Tennessee last week.
Farm and Dairy
Welders, air compressors, forklifts, and misc.
Fabricating equipment- Cincinnati shear, Standard press brake, Baykal hypertherm edgepro plasma cutting table, Marvel vert band saw,Jet drill press, Uni-Hydro Pro 80 ton ironworker, model P80-24, Sandblasting tents,. Sponge-Jet 470-CG blasting pot & recycler, Hexagon tumbler, Welders & Weld Positioners- (4) Miller Pipeworx 400 welders, Phoenix dryrod ovens, (5) Miller...
Comments / 0