Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alabamanews.net
Fired Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin “Incredibly Disappointed’
Former Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has released a statement expressing disappointment, while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”. Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin on Monday after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five...
alabamanews.net
Police Searching for Missing Girl in East Alabama
Police in Phenix City need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen on at approximately 10:00PM Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. She is 4’9″ and 110 pounds. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts...
alabamanews.net
What’s Happening: November 3-6
Wetumpka is the place to be this weekend! There’s the Wildlife Arts Festival and the Holiday Open House. There’s also plenty to do in Montgomery, including a unique chance to race like a superhero. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
alabamanews.net
The Traveling While Black Exhibit
The Montgomery Civil Rights Memorial Center is showcasing a new interactive exhibit. The Traveling While Black Exhibit takes a look at black Americans who endured life under Jim Crow. Most black Americans relied on the green book, for survival while traveling from place to place across the country. The green...
alabamanews.net
Man arrested in Prattville homicide
A man is under arrest in connect to a deadly shooting in Prattville. Prattville police say 19-year-old Jakerian Willis was arrested for the homicide that happened on October 25. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
alabamanews.net
Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison in Death of Two-Year-Old Girl
A woman has been sentenced to life in prison in Elmore County in the death of her two-year-old step-granddaughter. District Attorney CJ Robinson says Pamella Shelton received the sentence from 19th Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Lewis. She had been convicted in August of one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
Comments / 0