Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
Haleon and Microsoft Partner to Help Users Who Are Blind or Low Vision Lead More Independent Lives
– Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, and Microsoft Corp. announced a new collaboration to make everyday health more accessible for people who are blind, have low vision or have difficulty reading product labels due to low literacy. – Together, the companies are expanding functionality in the Microsoft Seeing...
Evidation Launches FluSmart to Better Identity & Understand Flu Early
Evidation, the company that connects directly with individuals to measure health in everyday life, has launched FluSmart, a digital flu monitoring program that brings together individuals, researchers, and public and private organizations to understand flu at its earliest stages. Evidation has developed machine learning detection models to compare flu and...
Samsung Expands Its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with New Developer Tools
– Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will aid developers and communities in shaping health, wellness and safety habits for consumers everywhere. – These developer tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Overcoming Ripple Effects of COVID-19 to Boost Patient Outcomes: 3 Insights
Fear of COVID-19 exposure isn’t the only thing holding patients back from seeking needed care during the pandemic. So are the complexities of navigating life after COVID-19—and it’s a struggle that physicians, who are overworked and burned out, can relate to as well. Even as data indicates...
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
KLAS: State of Digital Pathology Among Early Adopters in 2022
– In anticipation, many technology vendors are vying for a foothold in the US, leading to a highly varied landscape. In partnership with the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), KLAS surveyed 55 provider organizations (including hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, and reference labs) to assess the state of digital pathology among pioneers in the US and determine which vendors are gaining traction.
Why MDs (and Patients) Can’t Thrive without MDM and Protection
It’s no secret providers are increasingly reliant on mobile devices like cell phones, tablets, and laptops to improve patient care. These tools help simplify workflows, bolster patient connections, improve data accuracy, and increase the speed of care at the bedside. In fact, a recent study showed that 80 percent of physicians have access to institutional mobile devices to run medical applications during work. And another report highlighted that 94 percent of healthcare organizations adopt Apple devices when preference is a factor.
Prenuvo Raises $70M for Whole Body MRI Scans
– Prenuvo, an Redwood City, CA-based advanced, radiation-free whole body imaging for early detection of cancer and other diseases raises $70M in Series A equity and debt funding led by Felicis, with participation from existing investors including Tony Fadell, NYT bestseller author and founder of Nest; Dr. Timothy A. Springer, Lasker award recipient; Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23&Me; Steel Perlot, with Eric Schmidt as chairman; entrepreneur Rande Gerber; and wellness investor, supermodel, and actress, Cindy Crawford.
EngagedMD Raises $11MM for Modern Fertility Treatment
– EngagedMD, Inc., a global technology company serving both clinics and patients in the fertility space raises $11M led by MonCap. – As part of the investment, EngagedMD welcomes Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap, to the Company’s Board. Modern Fertility Treatment. EngagedMD offers the leading eLearn and eSign...
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
On/Go Launches COVID Test to Treat w/ free Paxlovid Delivery
– On/Go (by Intrivo) – the health tech startup behind COVID test kits that have helped hundreds of millions of people – has launched a Test to Treat solution for at-home Paxlovid antiviral access, plus a virtual long COVID clinic. – While some studies have shown Paxlovid may...
Viome Raises $67M to Expand Microbiome & At-Home Test Kits
– Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven digital health company, announced additional $67M in funding toward its Series C round. – Led by Bold Capital Group, the $67M raise brings the company’s total funding to over $150M and will be used to support the development of its at-home tests that leverage precision nutrition to improve health and increase longevity by addressing the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancers, and aging.
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
MEDITECH Taps Health Gorilla to Power Canadian Interoperability Network
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has been selected by MEDITECH as the technology platform for Traverse Exchange Canada — a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that will enable the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada. – Powered by Health Gorilla’s Health Interoperability...
Memora Launches Research Program with Mayo Clinic for Postpartum Care
– Memora Health, an organization helping healthcare companies digitize and automate care programs has launched a research program with Mayo Clinic to extend care to postpartum patients. – This new program will infuse Memora’s digitized care programs across the health system, enabling Mayo’s postpartum care teams to proactively interact with...
