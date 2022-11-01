DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO