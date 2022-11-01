ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults.  Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Border agents arrest Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit border agents have arrested two Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills, one was wanted for sexually assaulting a child.Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest on Oct. 27 near interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. Their target was a 38-year-old Mexican national wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. At the same time, they arrested a 42-year-old Mexican national for illegally re-entering the United States. Border agents say both Mexican citizens had already been removed from the country four times.The person wanted for sexually assaulting a child was turned over to Oakland County's...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Karamo lawsuit alleging lack of election security by Detroit city clerk is voter suppression says NAACP

FOX 2 - "Halloween is over but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP president. One day after Kristina Karamo - the Republican candidate for Secretary of State - held a press conference to back a lawsuit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit's Board of Election inspectors alleging voter fraud, the Detroit branch of the NAACP is firing back.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Indianapolis police buy recruiting billboard in Detroit off I-75

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department's new contract would help recruit and retain officers and it's a step closer to becoming a reality. But police say its something that has to be approved without delay, as police departments continue to recruit their officers. From the Motor City to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deputies looking for loose wallaby in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County authorities are looking for a wallaby that is running free. The exotic animal was spotted in Bedford Township. It has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities. Wallabies are small or medium-sized macropods native to Australia and New Guinea. The animals have been brought to other locations, as well.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI

