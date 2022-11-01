Read full article on original website
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
fox2detroit.com
Democrat candidate for Congress Carl Marlinga talks oil, inflation and abortion
Carl Marlinga, the former Macomb County prosecutor and circuit court judge, is running against Republican John James for the 10th Congressional District. Marlinga talks 1-on-1 with FOX 2's Hilary Golston.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
Border agents arrest Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit border agents have arrested two Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills, one was wanted for sexually assaulting a child.Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest on Oct. 27 near interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. Their target was a 38-year-old Mexican national wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. At the same time, they arrested a 42-year-old Mexican national for illegally re-entering the United States. Border agents say both Mexican citizens had already been removed from the country four times.The person wanted for sexually assaulting a child was turned over to Oakland County's...
fox2detroit.com
Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
GOP SOS candidate Karamo takes election fraud conspiracies to court
Eight days before the election, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo stood before reporters to levy – without evidence – allegations of ongoing voter fraud in Detroit. Attorneys representing Karamo filed suit last Thursday, alleging Detroit’s election practices will result in an “illegal election,” The Detroit News...
Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit
The school was at risk of losing its accreditation due to its lack of diversity, suit states
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
fox2detroit.com
Karamo lawsuit alleging lack of election security by Detroit city clerk is voter suppression says NAACP
FOX 2 - "Halloween is over but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP president. One day after Kristina Karamo - the Republican candidate for Secretary of State - held a press conference to back a lawsuit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit's Board of Election inspectors alleging voter fraud, the Detroit branch of the NAACP is firing back.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
fox2detroit.com
Indianapolis police buy recruiting billboard in Detroit off I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department's new contract would help recruit and retain officers and it's a step closer to becoming a reality. But police say its something that has to be approved without delay, as police departments continue to recruit their officers. From the Motor City to...
fox2detroit.com
Deputies looking for loose wallaby in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County authorities are looking for a wallaby that is running free. The exotic animal was spotted in Bedford Township. It has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities. Wallabies are small or medium-sized macropods native to Australia and New Guinea. The animals have been brought to other locations, as well.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County mother raises awareness with billboards after losing son to fentanyl poisoning
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A month after losing her 28-year-old daughter to stomach cancer, Rebecca Elmaksoud lost her 29-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning. "It was a senseless death, a senseless death that could've been prevented," she said. Elmaksoud calls her son Brandon's death a murder. She said she doesn't...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Bonchon Expands in Metro Detroit
Bonchon, an international franchisor known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is expanding in metro Detroit with a new location at 738 E Big Beaver and Rochester Road in […] The post Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Bonchon Expands in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus.
