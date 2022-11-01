Hong Kong is launching two new film and streaming support schemes, one for cross-border productions, the other for development of streaming content. The maximum total value of the two schemes is $15 million. The measures, both under the purview of the city’s Film Development Fund, are intended to shore up an industry that the local Film Producers’ Association said earlier this year was in crisis. While streaming has flourished in East Asia and elsewhere, the Hong Kong industry has failed to develop a specialized streaming production sector. The Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme will subsidize film projects co-produced by filmmakers between...

28 MINUTES AGO