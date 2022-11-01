Read full article on original website
Seoul scrambles jets after detecting 180 N. Korea warplanes
South Korea's military scrambled stealth jets on Friday after detecting the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes, Seoul said as it conducted large-scale joint air drills with the United States which have infuriated Pyongyang. "Our military detected around 180 North Korean warplanes" mobilised in Pyongyang's airspace, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that Seoul "scrambled 80 fighter jets including F-35As" while jets involved in the joint drills were also "maintaining readiness".
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
Ukraine news – live: Russia claims UK directed Black Sea attack, is ‘too deep’ in war
Top Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin has warned the UK is “too deep” with its involvement in the Ukraine war and accused Britain of directing an attack on Vladimir Putin’s warships which caused Moscow significant losses in the Black Sea. The Russian ambassador to the UK said that...
Pope warns global divisions leading to 'precipice'
Pope Francis warned in Bahrain on Friday that "opposing blocs" and global divisions have put humanity on a "delicate precipice", a veiled reference to the Ukraine war. In his speech on Friday, Francis warned that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."
Hong Kong Launching Film, Streaming Production Support Schemes
Hong Kong is launching two new film and streaming support schemes, one for cross-border productions, the other for development of streaming content. The maximum total value of the two schemes is $15 million. The measures, both under the purview of the city’s Film Development Fund, are intended to shore up an industry that the local Film Producers’ Association said earlier this year was in crisis. While streaming has flourished in East Asia and elsewhere, the Hong Kong industry has failed to develop a specialized streaming production sector. The Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme will subsidize film projects co-produced by filmmakers between...
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
Hong Kong Film Development Council Launches Two Funding Schemes To Boost Asian Co-productions, Streaming Content
Hong Kong’s government is introducing two new funding schemes under the Hong Kong Film Development Council (HKFDC) aimed at boosting co-productions with other Asian countries and to support the production of streaming content in Hong Kong. The ‘Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme’ will hand out grants of up to HK$9M (US$1.15M) to a maximum of eight films that are co-produced by Hong Kong filmmakers and their counterparts in Asian countries. Applicants will be able to seek other investors in cases where the production budget exceeds the grant. The ‘Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms’ will be conducted through a competition to...
Pelosi attacker faces deportation
The man arrested and charged in connection to the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an "immigration detainer" on...
