The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge enters district semifinal matchup without QB Kaiser
Rock Bridge returns to a MSHSAA Class 6 district semifinal Friday for the first time since 2020, albeit quite injured. The Bruins host Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. without starting quarterback Sam Kaiser, who injured his ankle in last week’s 42-0 District 2 quarterfinal win over Hickman.
Columbia Missourian
Win small, win big: Former Bowden quote powers MU's Manuel
As it entered the bye week, Missouri was frustrated. Coming out of its past three contests with one-score losses, the program was inching closer to grabbing an SEC win, but hadn’t yet managed the feat.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops knocks off Wash U in exhibition
After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court. Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks volleyball advances to state championship; Eldon finishes fourth
Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship match, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in the semifinals Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back....
Columbia Missourian
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated
Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight matches. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
Columbia Missourian
Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball
Before every match, Riley Buckley is out at center court in the Hearnes Center practicing her passes. She leaps up into the air, arms extended, meeting and guiding the ball with a gentle touch before she sends it behind her, in front of her, to the side of her — every conceivable angle that she might have to work with in the match ahead.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football hoping experience gained by underclassmen leads to wins next year
After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball prepared for exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana. Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.
Columbia Missourian
Terminology carryover helped Tigers improve defense
When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
Columbia Missourian
Battle set for rematch with Helias in district semifinals
After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge, Tolton boys soccer advance to district finals
Top-seeded Rock Bridge boys soccer did just enough to advance to the Class 4 District 7 final, defeating No. 4 Blue Springs South in penalty kicks Thursday in Blue Springs. Sophomore Henry Jenks scored the lone goal in regulation for the Bruins, who were tied with the Jaguars at 1 after 80 minutes of play.
Columbia Missourian
Burks leads Columbia men's basketball to second win
Columbia College men’s basketball beat Westminster College 77-55 at home Wednesday to move to 2-0 on the season. Tony Burks led the way for the Cougars, scoring 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Collin Parker and Carson Parker added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Columbia cruised for most...
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball shines in season opener
It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri embraces defensive identity
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
Columbia Missourian
Hooked on history: MU professor offers class on ancient and modern pirates
For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they’re looking for. Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled “The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times.” She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
Columbia Missourian
Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown
Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses. Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
Columbia Missourian
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.
