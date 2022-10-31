Slog PM: It’s the Deadliest Night of the Year, Pelosi Attacker Planned to Break Nancy’s Kneecaps, and Patrick Haggerty Passed Away

(FILM) We've all been through a friend breakup. One day you're best of mates, but then something happens—a fight, a misinterpreted text, some hurt feelings—and you're no longer close. That's where farmer Pádraic (Colin Farrell) finds himself when his bestie, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) no longer wishes to be buds... for no apparent reason. The farmer then endeavors to get to the root of the problem with his lifelong friend and his journey leads to shocking outcomes for the both of them. Set on the fictional, remote Irish isle of Inisherin, this Martin McDonagh black comedy reunites the hilarious Farrell and Gleeson for the first time since their explosive performances in In Bruges. Critics have been loving both actors, with particular praise for Farrell and his dynamic eyebrows. This has been high on my watchlist and I'm excited to cut into a ridiculous and affecting McDonagh original. (Screening at SIFF Cinema Uptown, Regal Meridian, AMC Oak Tree, and more) JAS KEIMIG.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO