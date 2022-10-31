Slog PM: It’s the Deadliest Night of the Year, Pelosi Attacker Planned to Break Nancy’s Kneecaps, and Patrick Haggerty Passed Away

Read full article on original website
Stranger Suggests: Short Run Kick-Off Party, GeekGirlCon, Screaming in the Streets About Abortion, and VOTING!
(FILM) We've all been through a friend breakup. One day you're best of mates, but then something happens—a fight, a misinterpreted text, some hurt feelings—and you're no longer close. That's where farmer Pádraic (Colin Farrell) finds himself when his bestie, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) no longer wishes to be buds... for no apparent reason. The farmer then endeavors to get to the root of the problem with his lifelong friend and his journey leads to shocking outcomes for the both of them. Set on the fictional, remote Irish isle of Inisherin, this Martin McDonagh black comedy reunites the hilarious Farrell and Gleeson for the first time since their explosive performances in In Bruges. Critics have been loving both actors, with particular praise for Farrell and his dynamic eyebrows. This has been high on my watchlist and I'm excited to cut into a ridiculous and affecting McDonagh original. (Screening at SIFF Cinema Uptown, Regal Meridian, AMC Oak Tree, and more) JAS KEIMIG.
Slog PM: Biden's Slams GOP for Hating Democracy, Seattle's Budget Forecast Tanks, New Vegan Jewish Deli Comes to Capitol Hill
Fellow Jews, the news team says Ben and Esther's, the new vegan deli on Pike Street, checks out. Capitol Hill Seattle Blawg noted the following menu items: "Roasted carrot lox and hearts of palm whitefish," plus "'deli by the pound' goods, borscht and matzoh ball soup, and sweets including black+white cookies." I will make a trip in the next couple days and return with a full report.
Slog AM: Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper, Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Shot, and a Rally to Stop the Sweeps
Oh, we are DONE-done with summer: It's only gonna get colder and wetter. Stay safe out there. Services, not sweeps: Organizers from the Solidarity Budget and other lefty advocates gathered outside City Hall last night to demand that the City revise Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget to fund “services, not sweeps.” That means they want the City to reroute millions proposed for encampment removals to fund affordable housing and enhanced, non-congregate shelter options such as tiny shelters.
Rocky Votolato's Roots Run Deep
It's been seven years since Seattle folk mainstay Rocky Votolato released an album, but that doesn't mean he hasn’t been writing new songs. On the contrary. He’s penned more than 50 in his time away and this year he whittled that down to 15 to compile his most personal album to date, Wild Roots. Released September 9 on Spartan Records, Wild Roots is Votolato's love letter to the people in his life, with each song written for a different family member.
The Stranger's Short Run Shopping List
The pandemic took so much, but it didn't take Short Run. After a three-year pause, organizers are finally ready to press play on the comix and arts festival's 10th anniversary. That's right. An indie comix festival. In Seattle. In its 10th year. It seems like nothing lasts for a decade here unless a rich person who wants to be cool drops some cash (no offense, please contribute). But that's not the case with Short Run—it's all grassroots support and the grant grind.
Mayor Harrell Is Effectively Cutting Wages for Domestic Violence Workers
Despite extreme inflation, burnout, and high staff turnover among direct service workers and domestic violence advocates, Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced a proposal in his budget to make a 1.2% inflation adjustment for social services contracts and to limit wage increases to 4% in the face of 7.6% inflation, effectively cutting our wages. In contrast, Harrell is proposing $30,000 sign-on bonuses for Seattle Police Department officers due to high turnover. Some direct service agencies report 70% turnover rates, and yet Harrell’s plan to stabilize the social services workforce is to cut wages?
SPD’s Million-Dollar Parking Space
According to the jury in a recent lawsuit, protesters aren’t the only ones the Seattle Police Department has hurt with toxic gas. After finding SPD negligent for failing to protect a sergeant in the downtown precinct from getting carbon monoxide poisoning on the job, the jury awarded the cop $1,325,000 in damages.
