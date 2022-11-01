Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Wine, Women & Shopping is a Chelsea Tradition - Nov 11 & 12
We are only days away from the 17th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping. It will kick off November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. This year’s WWS will offer fine gifts and a festive environment that will warm your heart and inspire your holiday shopping. The following is a sampling of participating Merchants. Chelsea Depot Artisans Market, Chelsea Area Chamber Vendor Market, Cleary’s Pub, The Cottage Rabbit, FarmSudz, The Find, The Garden Mill, La Maison, Violet and Moss, Whitetail, Withington’s, LaJolla Fine Jewelry, True North Jerky, Serendipity Books, Chelsea Consignment, Chelsea Family Acupuncture, Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and Zou Zou's. For details about what each of them are featuring, visit the website at www.shopchelseamich.com.
Full service hair salon with a ‘comfortable environment’ coming to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI -- Studio One Thirty Four is offering the Chelsea community not only a full service hair salon, but also a “comfortable environment” for its clients and stylists, said owner and stylist Nici Forner. Studio One Thirty Four began at 134 W. Middle St. Suite A in...
Kate Henson has the endorsement of the Chelsea educational community.
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Kate Henson has the support of teachers, administrators, and community leaders because of her experience as an organizational leadership trainer, her time spent in the classroom, and her generous and compassionate spirit. Kate is also a CHS graduate and the parent of a Chelsea elementary student. She'll do good work for our community.
Education Foundation Rivalry Match Raises Over $97,800
Throughout October, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) joined forces to raise money for educational grants in both communities. The friendly "Rivalry Match" culminated at the October 21 Dexter vs. Chelsea football game at Jerry Niehaus Field in Chelsea. The match was close, but CEF won the title this year, raising $50,072 to EFD’s $47,670. It is noteworthy that this year’s campaign raised $52,000 more than in 2021 when the two foundations raised $45,000.
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Chad Vincent Staples
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Chad Vincent Staples, 52, of Gregory, passed away unexpectedly on October 27 th , 2022. He was born on April 15, 1970, to Howard & Carol Staples of Dexter. He is survived by his father, Howard, his siblings, Dawn (Jeffrey) Schaerer, Carrie (Adam) Bodenmiller, Bonnie (Matthew) Vanderveen, Amanda Staples, several nieces and nephews, Courtney (Michael) Bappert, Melanie (Nick) Schaerer, Wes Bodenmiller, Eli Vanderveen, Ian Vanderveen, Gavin Staples, Aiden Bennett, and Jay Jay Clay, as well as great-nieces & nephews, Lydia, Leah, Nolan, & Maverick and his beloved cat, Wicket.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Some Detroiters could be paying more than neighbors for the same internet
A new study by the nonprofit, the Markup, found some people are paying over 100 times more per unit of data than their neighbors, and the inequities often fall along socio-economic and racial lines
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real
News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
Ballet Chelsea Presents 25th Nutcracker Performance
This year Ballet Chelsea is celebrating its 25th anniversary production of Wendi DuBois' The Nutcracker. They will be once again joining the Jackson Symphony Orchestra for a fifth year of collaboration to bring the gift of music and movement to their communities—expect a spectacular event! To celebrate this 25 year milestone, there will be a total of four performances from December 9-11, 2022 at Jackson College’s Potter Center.
A World War II veteran of Ann Arbor is honored for his service
November 11 marks an important day each year as the nation recognizes Veterans Day, a time to pay our respects and honor those who have served in the Armed Forces. The Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution understand this quite well and recently honored a local veteran for his service in World War II. The chapter presented a certificate of recognition to Vernon Jensen on October 12, 2022.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
