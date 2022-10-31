ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Vail Daily

Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson

DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Why the Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb — and the season

The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb and the season Tuesday. Their 2018 choice of Bradley over Josh and Quenton turned out badly as Chubb became a flub. In the draft the Broncos, at No. 5 overall, could have selected Bradley Chubb, Josh Allen, Quenton Nelson or Josh Rosen. Rosen wasn’t worth a bag of rosin; Nelson has been a Pro Bowl offensive guard all four seasons; Chubb has played...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Move The Sticks: Notable trades ahead of the deadline & top 5 game wreckers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to a bunch of trades ahead of the trade deadline, including the Broncos trading LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, the Falcons trading WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, and much more. Following that, DJ and Bucky examine the Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and the Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Browns. Then, the pair discuss the difficulty of generating sacks as a pass rusher in college. After that, the guys hit on the Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. To wrap up the show, the duo look at Bucky's top 5 game wreckers right now.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers

In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Former Husky Sidney Jones is Waived by the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks waived former Husky cornerback Sidney Jones Tuesday after he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring, the team he played with this past season. The deal was reportedly for $3.6 million at the time, but could have been worth up to $4.4 million with incentives.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Next Woman Up: Jackie Maldonado, Director of Game Presentation and Live Entertainment Producer for the Houston Texans

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy