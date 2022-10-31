Read full article on original website
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell. The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Kelly Clarkson Show To Feature WCCB Anchor Morgan Fogarty & Charlotte Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty is taking part in an upcoming episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on WCCB Charlotte weekdays at 5:00 pm. Morgan is there taping a segment highlighting a local nonprofit called For The Struggle. The nonprofit is being featured on the show’s “Good Neighbor” series.
thecharlottepost.com
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum
Actress Bern Nadette Stanis shares caregiving story at forum. 'Mix, Mingle & Master' at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY PHOTO. Actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Good Times," is a presenter at "Mix, Mingle & Master,"...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
iredellfreenews.com
David Alexander Brooks
David Alexander Brooks, 80, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, following a valiant battle. Mr. Brooks was born March 18, 1942, in Charlotte, N.C. He was the son of the late Fisher A. Brooks and Frances Hunter Brooks. David is survived by his wife of 35 years,...
iredellfreenews.com
Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash
Bobby “Bo” Dean Cash, 56, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Bo was born on August 9, 1966, in Durham County, N.C., to Elizabeth Holton. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School. Bo loved riding motorcycles, antiques, his cars and Elvis music.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
WBTV
Gaston County woman recounts friendship with country queen Loretta Lynn
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the weekend, an American music legend was laid to rest and on Monday, Loretta Lynn’s best friend talked about the two’s decades of memories. It’s a little-known fact that Lynn’s best friend, Phyllis Jones lives in Gaston County. Lynn is the Godmother...
iredellfreenews.com
Tammy Lloyd Moody
Tammy Lloyd Moody, 47, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home, which was filled with the love of her family and friends. Tammy was born May 3, 1975. She was blessed with two sets of parents, her birth parents, the late Cecil Lloyd Sr. (Caryn) and Mary Bishop Thomas (Reggie), and her legal parents, Lawrence Lloyd and Wilma Powell Lloyd, who preceded her in death.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
iredellfreenews.com
Adalynn Rae Sellers
Adalynn Rae Sellers was born sleeping into the loving arms of her parents on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. at the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was approximately 19 inches long. She is survived by her mother and...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Trails and Treats returns to Troutman
The skies cleared just in time for the return of the Town of Troutman’s annual Trails & Treats event on Monday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 cancellation . More than 60 local businesses and organizations handed out candy from their decorated booths to hundreds of colorful characters along the paved, wooded trail at Troutman ESC Park. Parents and grandparents also got in on the costumed fun with the kids to create fond family Halloween memories.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
WBTV
Friends of Rowan Public Library to host two-day book sale event in November
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Prepare for some cozy, cool weather reading with new books from the Friends of Rowan Public Library’s Second Saturday Bookshop. The Bookshop, located inside the West End Plaza in Salisbury, will be open two days in November: Saturday, November 12 from 10 am — 4 pm, and Sunday, November 13 from 1 — 4 pm.
iredellfreenews.com
Danny Ray Eudy
Danny Ray Eudy, 77, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Danny was born October 16, 1945, in Rowan County, N.C., the son of the late Ervin G. Eudy and Cora “Louise” McFalls Eudy. He attended Celeste Henkel High School and was the owner/operator of the family poultry farm. He was married to Barbara Miller Eudy. Together they shared more than 58 years of marriage.
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others
A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
ourdavie.com
Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie
Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
