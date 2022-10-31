Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow admits there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily like
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted on Wednesday that there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily enjoy. You know all those kids who are dressing up these days like Burrow?. Like this one:. Or this one:. It turns out that Burrow isn’t a big fan. It’s not...
How Myles Garrett and the Browns beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals again: Orange and Brown Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns turned in their best performance of the season Monday night as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and the Browns defense harassed Joe Burrow, sacking him five times and holding the Bengals to 229 total yards.
247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, who will be the Browns’ next opponent after the bye week
The Browns’ next opponent is the latest to make a massive move before the NFL trade deadline hits. The Broncos traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Miami is sending a first-round pick in 2023 which belonged to San Francisco as part of the Trey Lance trade as part of the deal.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Francona story will endear him even more to Boston fans
BOSTON -- More than a decade has passed since Terry Francona and the Boston Red Sox parted ways, but the manager's legendary status in Boston will last forever. Delivering the first World Series title in 86 years on your first year on the job tends to have that effect. So while Francona has moved on -- first to broadcasting, then to managing in Cleveland -- he's still been a beloved figure in Boston. And a story he recently shared with The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy is sure to make him even more loved.With Philadelphia hosting the World Series this week, Shaughnessy...
Comments / 0