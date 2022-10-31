ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Francona story will endear him even more to Boston fans

BOSTON -- More than a decade has passed since Terry Francona and the Boston Red Sox parted ways, but the manager's legendary status in Boston will last forever. Delivering the first World Series title in 86 years on your first year on the job tends to have that effect. So while Francona has moved on -- first to broadcasting, then to managing in Cleveland -- he's still been a beloved figure in Boston. And a story he recently shared with The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy is sure to make him even more loved.With Philadelphia hosting the World Series this week, Shaughnessy...
BOSTON, MA

