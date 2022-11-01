Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
Corrections Investigators make two arrests in prison rape complaint
On October 21st , 2022, Corrections Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) hotline complaint from a female inmate. Corrections Investigators responded and began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside Rapides Detention Center 1 on or about October 14th , 2022.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms
ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Police investigate gunshots in East Natchitoches
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.
klax-tv.com
Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today
COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
42-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
KPLC TV
Sabine Parish man convicted in January crash that injured two teenage girls
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Justice has been served for two teenage sisters who received serious injuries in a collision with a drunk driver on January 26. Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, of Sabine Parish was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 171 between Anacoco and Hornbeck around 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 84
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 84. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 84 east of Clarence, Louisiana. Thomas Kennedy, 42, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Mother still searching for answers in son’s disappearance
On a holiday recognized with candy and treats, one mother spent her Halloween releasing memorial balloons with her grandson in recognition of another year spent wondering what may have happened to her adult son. On Oct. 31, Toni James penned a letter to the Vernon Parish detective leading the investigation...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15. Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane. If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts,...
kalb.com
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr. Hopes to tear down the burned down and abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites located on North MacArthur Drive will have to wait at least two weeks following a delay at the Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
KTBS
DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
