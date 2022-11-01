ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

klax-tv.com

Corrections Investigators make two arrests in prison rape complaint

On October 21st , 2022, Corrections Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) hotline complaint from a female inmate. Corrections Investigators responded and began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside Rapides Detention Center 1 on or about October 14th , 2022.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles

Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Police investigate gunshots in East Natchitoches

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
CREOLA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mother still searching for answers in son’s disappearance

On a holiday recognized with candy and treats, one mother spent her Halloween releasing memorial balloons with her grandson in recognition of another year spent wondering what may have happened to her adult son. On Oct. 31, Toni James penned a letter to the Vernon Parish detective leading the investigation...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15. Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane. If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
CONVERSE, LA

