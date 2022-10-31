Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
LA City Council Up For Grabs
Can Paul Krekorian form a majority government the way a member of parliament in Italy or Israel would need to do? Alternatively, could a reform caucus invent itself out of the November election's City Council results? Consider the turnover due to the resignation of Nury Martinez, a newly appointed Council member in the 10th district, and then consider an unlikely but not impossible visit by the dead man walking, aka Kevin de Leon.
Paul Koretz Has Support of Former LA Controllers Over Kenneth Mejia
Instead, they are supporting Paul Koretz to be our next City Controller. In an Open Letter To The People of Los Angeles that was published in CityWatch, Laura Chick outlined the truth about Mejia. He has let his accounting license lapse. He is an “extremist,” calling Joe Biden a rapist and a racist. He joined Donald Trump in trashing Hillary Clinton by chanting “Lock Her Up.! Lock Her Up!” And he and his staff have disrupted numerous forums and debates, including one at Temple Beth Hillel in the Valley where vulgar language forced the rabbi to clear the room.
Sometimes Taxes Are NOT What LA Needs! (My Voting Recommendations)
Galperin is smart, as straight an arrow as they come, and experienced in cutting through the nonsense at City Hall. Unfortunately, we don't have that option. Caruso is also experienced in City politics and regulations and is his own person. Not so for Bass. I like both Caruso and Bass....
It’s Too Late—The Old Guard Has Already Lost Control Of City Hall
If City Hall politics was a backgammon game, it would be of the “chouette” variety which is the fast paced dice throwing involving doubling and redoubling, sending the stakes higher and higher with every toss of the dice. Right now, the dice are coming up snake eyes for the sitting politicos.
When Republicans AND Democrats Play the Race Card, Something is Seriously Wrong
When canvassers for Democrats running for office do the same, something is really broken in our election system. Here’s the story. On October 30th, some volunteers for Wendy Carrillo and Jimmy Gomez were out and about in Council District 1 territory, doing the usual get out the vote duties. When they stopped at the house of recently elected Eunisses Hernandez, they made the usual pitch to vote for their candidates, which is cool.
The Murky Finances of Skid Row’s 'Infamous' Firehouse #23, a Prop. K Project
Built in 1910 and part of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, it is also № 37 on the City of Los Angeles’ Historic Monument Registry and was a set for the 1984 cult classic, Ghostbusters. Firehouse #23 has been City-owned since 1996, when voters approved the Proposition K Ballot Measure, which singled it out for rehabilitation as an “Arts Center to serve youth”. Referendum language reads, “…the City’s youth infrastructure is inadequate or decaying in many places, resulting in serious unmet needs for park, recreation and community facilities…”.
Religious Bigotry Attacks Los Angeles
Perhaps the huge distaste left after the anti-Gay politics of the religious right wing made such behavior taboo. The US Supreme Court’s acknowledging that Gays have inalienable rights, and thus, could not be singled out for discrimination probably dampened the public prejudice. Los Angeles City Council is a paragon of diversity, as long as one overlooks the lack of representation of old white males. No one cares – including old white males.
New York Times on LA’s Housing Crisis. Even a Broken Clock Is Correct Twice a Day
While I agree with the NYT’s conclusion, that LA’s approach to the housing crisis is “absolutely insane,” I totally disagree with its reasons. I had hoped the paper’s deep dive into LA’s housing conditions would examine the underlying causes for rising homelessness. Instead the paper focused on City Council-adopted land use ordinances that irritate real estate developers. Apparently, it never occurred to these luminaries that long-standing laws and regulations don’t suddenly spark an uptick in homelessness. How they missed the obvious causes, though, is not a mystery. This country’s newspaper-of-record faithfully represents the interests of the real estate developers who dominate local politics through what UC Santa Cruz sociologist, William Domhoff, calls growth coalitions. According to Professor Domhoff, the press plays a key role in these urban growth coalitions.
