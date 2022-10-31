ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

enidbuzz.com

United Way Kindness Day 2022

ENID, OK - Kindness: the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate without expecting praise or reward. Although being kind to one another is encouraged every day, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, and many others in Alva, Enid, Kingfisher and Woodward, have joined forces to shine a bigger light on kindness through observing Kindness Day in Northwest Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 18. The international observance of World Kindness Day is Nov. 13.
ENID, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Geary Police: Sightings of 'funny money' is no laughing matter

GEARY, Okla. (KOKH) — Be on the lookout. Some police departments are warning local businesses, as criminals are using fake money at the cash register. Fox 25 stopped by the Geary Police Department, which is where authorities have been dealing with this crime for the last two years. "We've...
GEARY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
EDMOND, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Welfare Check leads to shooing in Guthrie

At approximately 4pm Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy visited a home in the 600 block of East Warner to perform a welfare check on a female. On arriving the deputy encountered a male and female out in front of the home. The male was armed with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest. When confronted the male took the female back into the house.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Suspect is out of surgery and in ICU following Guthrie shooting

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Guthrie is out of surgery, but law enforcement officials said his condition is unknown. A Logan County deputy responded to a welfare check at around 4 p.m. when a man with a rifle came outside. The deputy called for...
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors

At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe

NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
PONCA CITY, OK

