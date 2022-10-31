Read full article on original website
United Way Kindness Day 2022
ENID, OK - Kindness: the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate without expecting praise or reward. Although being kind to one another is encouraged every day, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, and many others in Alva, Enid, Kingfisher and Woodward, have joined forces to shine a bigger light on kindness through observing Kindness Day in Northwest Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 18. The international observance of World Kindness Day is Nov. 13.
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
Geary Police: Sightings of 'funny money' is no laughing matter
GEARY, Okla. (KOKH) — Be on the lookout. Some police departments are warning local businesses, as criminals are using fake money at the cash register. Fox 25 stopped by the Geary Police Department, which is where authorities have been dealing with this crime for the last two years. "We've...
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Welfare Check leads to shooing in Guthrie
At approximately 4pm Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy visited a home in the 600 block of East Warner to perform a welfare check on a female. On arriving the deputy encountered a male and female out in front of the home. The male was armed with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest. When confronted the male took the female back into the house.
Suspect is out of surgery and in ICU following Guthrie shooting
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Guthrie is out of surgery, but law enforcement officials said his condition is unknown. A Logan County deputy responded to a welfare check at around 4 p.m. when a man with a rifle came outside. The deputy called for...
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
‘This is something that’s really put the whole neighborhood on alert’ Edmond Police investigating alleged armed suspect lurking in backyards
An Edmond neighborhood is on high alert and after a masked suspect was caught on camera lurking in resident’s back yards.
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
