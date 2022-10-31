ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County

PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Excavator destroyed by brush fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
SPRING HILL, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville Police ask for public’s help in locating 41-year-old women

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, who stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th. Melissa was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive, according to the news release.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

