Read full article on original website
Related
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Third wreck on Interstate 24 in Clarksville, with highway shut down at Exit 11
Update, 3:45 p.m.: Dispatch is reporting a third wreck, this one at about mile marker 13. Westbound traffic is backed up to about mile marker 18. Update, 2:37 p.m.: CPD reports that TDOT has requested that I-24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8. The I-24W...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
One dead, two injured in Springfield after crash involving THP SUV
A multi-vehicle crash — including a Tennessee Highway Patrol SUV — has reopened in Springfield, where one person died Tuesday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: I-24 shut down at Exit 1 after semi-tractor trailer crash in Clarksville, 1 flown to Nashville
Update, 3 p.m.: The roadway is back open at Exit 1. Due to the second crash at mile marker 5, westbound traffic is being diverted off of I-24 at Exit 11, and motorists can get back onto I-24 West at Exit 4. I-24 West is shut down from Exit 11 to the off-ramp at Exit 4.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
12-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
Clarksville Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night that injured a girl. The crash happened near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road around 11 p.m.
WSMV
Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County
PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
WSMV
Excavator destroyed by brush fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About Donation Scam
A Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause. The woman said the...
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville Police ask for public’s help in locating 41-year-old women
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, who stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th. Melissa was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive, according to the news release.
Comments / 1