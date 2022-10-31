Read full article on original website
SDSU CRUISES IN EXHIBITION ACTION
The South Dakota State women's basketball team led wire-to-wire Wednesday night in a 105-58 exhibition win over Southwest Minnesota State at Frost Arena. Myah Selland hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Jacks cruised from there, leading by as many as 51 on their way to the 47-point win.
STRONG SERVING LEADS JACKS PAST NDSU
FARGO, N.D. - South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23) win over North Dakota State Tuesday night at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The victory gets the Jackrabbits back in the win column after a five-match losing streak. SDSU moves to 11-13 on the season and...
JACKS HOST MUSTANGS IN EXHIBITION CONTEST
South Dakota State will take on its first opponent of the 2022-23 season Wednesday night when it tips off against DII Southwest Minnesota State in an exhibition contest. South Dakota State returns four starters and six of its top seven scorers from a season ago. That group is highlighted by the the Summit's Preseason Player of the Year Myah Selland.
JACKRABBITS SEEK MVFC TITLE
GAME 10: #1/1 South Dakota State (8-1, 6-0 MVFC) at Northern Iowa (5-4, 4-2 MVFC) Top-ranked South Dakota State can clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title when it closes out the road portion of its regular season schedule Saturday afternoon at Northern Iowa. Kickoff...
