newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
KDVR.com
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?
This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races.
KDVR.com
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts
Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
What to know about male menopause, adrenopause
Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause.
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
Westword
Colorado 2022 Election Polls Update: Welcome to Blowout City?
Election day is next Tuesday, November 8. But polls suggest that the chances for an upset in the Colorado races for governor, senator and congressional representatives are strikingly low, with none of the underdogs given even a two-in-ten chance of triumphing. This analysis comes courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold...
KDVR.com
Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season
Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports. Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu...
KDVR.com
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
KDVR.com
Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum
Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado
Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent
Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
KDVR.com
Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit
Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports.
Idaho Springs settles Taser case for $7 million
A massive $7 million dollar settlement has been reached between the City of Idaho Springs and Michael Clark, who was hurt when a police officer unlawfully used a Taser on him.
KDVR.com
Juveniles wanted in deadly Lakewood apartment fire
Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and injured 10. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
Denver police update on East Colfax shooting
Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women. Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women. Police searching for suspect in deadly...
