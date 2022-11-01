ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts

Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What to know about male menopause, adrenopause

Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado 2022 Election Polls Update: Welcome to Blowout City?

Election day is next Tuesday, November 8. But polls suggest that the chances for an upset in the Colorado races for governor, senator and congressional representatives are strikingly low, with none of the underdogs given even a two-in-ten chance of triumphing. This analysis comes courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season

Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports. Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum

Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado

Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit

Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Juveniles wanted in deadly Lakewood apartment fire

Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and injured 10. Carly Moore reports.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Denver police update on East Colfax shooting

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women.
DENVER, CO

