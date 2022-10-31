Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Playground dodgeball: Fresno metal band’s music video goes viral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs. Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.” The band released a music video for their new single […]
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
GV Wire
Sang Family’s Multi-Million-Dollar Gift to Community Regional Will Enhance Birthing Experience
Community Health System (CHS) recently announced a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department at Community Regional Medical Center. The gift was made by the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, who has provided care to newborns at Community’s hospitals for more than 37 years.
Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids
A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school. The group Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women, is hosting its first-ever shoe drive
KMJ
Singer Karol G Visits Hospital After Baby Born at Fresno’s Save Mart Concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
KMPH.com
Mom, baby hurt in hit and run
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A mother and her 1-year-old baby were both injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno. A FOX 26 viewer sent us a video of the incident that happened on October 31, around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Church Avenue, as well as pictures of the damage it caused.
Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
fresnoalliance.com
Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day
Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
KMPH.com
Candy pirates caught on camera
Fresno, Calif. — An upset FOX 26 viewer contacted us after what her surveillance cameras captured on Halloween. The video shows several children taking all the candy she set out. It took them less than 15 minutes. She took her own children trick or treating and left out three...
Man accused of stabbing Visalia mother & daughter arrested
Visalia Police have arrested Wesley Anderson, a man who is accused of attacking a mom and her daughter with a knife.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
3 babies laid to rest thanks to local non-profit
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit. The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at […]
