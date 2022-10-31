ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia

The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Mom, baby hurt in hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A mother and her 1-year-old baby were both injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno. A FOX 26 viewer sent us a video of the incident that happened on October 31, around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Church Avenue, as well as pictures of the damage it caused.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day

Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Candy pirates caught on camera

Fresno, Calif. — An upset FOX 26 viewer contacted us after what her surveillance cameras captured on Halloween. The video shows several children taking all the candy she set out. It took them less than 15 minutes. She took her own children trick or treating and left out three...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 babies laid to rest thanks to local non-profit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit. The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at […]
FRESNO, CA

