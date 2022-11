HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn’t make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal. “I know it’s special for the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “But I’ve been 8-0 before and lost the National Championship. So we just have to take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling the things we can and playing to our standard and trying to grow every day.” Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO