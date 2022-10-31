Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
pvtimes.com
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
Poll: Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in senate, three of four congressional races
(The Center Square) – Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in the Senate race and all House District races but one, according to the most recent survey by Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now, and The Hill. Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s support is at 50%, up 8 points since...
Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race
(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Emerson Poll Shows Lombardo in Lead for Governor
He’s ahead of incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak by four points. The new poll shows how voters feel about candidates for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General as well as Question 3 on the ballot.
KOLO TV Reno
Mail-in voting trending in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in May of 2021, Nevada’s legislature passed AB 321 which changed the way Nevadans could vote here in the Silver State. Lawmakers cited COVID, and its threat to voting in person. The law required all county registrars to send mail in ballots to all active registered voters. Early voting and same day voting were still intact, but lawmakers believed mail-in balloting would set many voters’ minds at ease.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County extends voting hours
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:. In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:. The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00...
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Attorney General Race
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
Culinary Union sends intentionally unhelpful mailers reminding GOP voters of 2018 Lombardo endorsement
Its decision to remind Republican voters of that endorsement could be viewed as an effort to stymie GOP enthusiasm for Joe Lombardo. The post Culinary Union sends intentionally unhelpful mailers reminding GOP voters of 2018 Lombardo endorsement appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Flu, COVID-19 vaccinations lag as concerns rise about winter surge
Despite health experts voicing concerns of a “tripledemic” where the new strains of COVID-19, flu and R.S.V. (Respiratory syncytial virus) may collide, vaccine rates are falling short of what health officials would prefer, but Nevada is doing a little better than the national average. White House officials, including...
