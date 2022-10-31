ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

KOLO TV Reno

Mail-in voting trending in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in May of 2021, Nevada’s legislature passed AB 321 which changed the way Nevadans could vote here in the Silver State. Lawmakers cited COVID, and its threat to voting in person. The law required all county registrars to send mail in ballots to all active registered voters. Early voting and same day voting were still intact, but lawmakers believed mail-in balloting would set many voters’ minds at ease.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County extends voting hours

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:. In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:. The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Attorney General Race

NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada Flu, COVID-19 vaccinations lag as concerns rise about winter surge

Despite health experts voicing concerns of a “tripledemic” where the new strains of COVID-19, flu and R.S.V. (Respiratory syncytial virus) may collide, vaccine rates are falling short of what health officials would prefer, but Nevada is doing a little better than the national average. White House officials, including...
NEVADA STATE

