itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
ComicBook
WWE Gives New Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show Official Green Light
Today WWE held its latest quarterly earnings call, and after it touted its latest financial numbers and the success of Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules, it was time to talk about media and streaming. WWE revealed a few interesting details during this section, including the announcement that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be getting a brand new show. No major details like premiere date or network were announced, but it was stated that the show will consist of eight episodes up front, and if Miz and Mrs or Corey & Carmella are any indication, it will likely be a reality-based show following their lives as WWE superstars.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
tjrwrestling.net
Full Cost Of Vince McMahon Investigation Revealed
WWE has confirmed the full cost of the investigation into alleged misconduct committed by former Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. The wrestling world was stunned in 2022 when allegations of sexual misconduct towards WWE employees and hush money payments, as a result, came to light. Vince McMahon was the focus of the investigation with former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis also implicated.
stillrealtous.com
Major Change Pitched For WWE Title Belt
WWE has quite a few title belts at the moment, one of which is the WWE 24/7 Championship. Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion, but the title hasn’t been featured much on WWE programming since Triple H took over creative a few months ago. Dana Brooke recently...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Wrestling Veteran Thinks Vince McMahon Was “Burnt Out” In WWE
A former WWE star has suggested that Vince McMahon was burnt out by the end of his run in WWE and no longer “gave a crap” about the direction of the company. Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman in July 2022 after forty years of the company that he took over from his father. The retirement came amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former company employees.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works
Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Confirms New Title Match For Full Gear
On Dynamite in Baltimore, AEW confirmed the second match on the card for November’s Full Gear with another title to be defended. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear after MJF revealed that he was cashing in his Casino Ladder match chip at the event.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Confirms Full-Time Deal With AEW
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they have indeed signed a full-time deal with AEW and discussed how the job offer came all of a sudden. The Trustbusters have been making a name for themselves in AEW under the leadership of Ari Daivari with the group recently challenging Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
