Related
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
tjrwrestling.net
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Fires Back At Reports WWE Tried To Get The Show Cancelled
The showrunners behind VICE’s highest-rated program Dark Side Of The Ring have shot down rumors that WWE is trying to sabotage them. Dark Side Of The Ring takes an inside look at some of the most tragic and controversial moments in wrestling history. Although most of its covered subjects happened in WWE – Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, the Montreal Screwjob, and the Plane Ride From Hell – it has also covered topics in other companies as well. Those have included Collision in Korea, FMW, Nick Gage, and XPW.
tjrwrestling.net
“They’re Not Talent And Nothing Was Lost There” – JIm Cornette Blasts Several Returning WWE Stars
Jim Cornette has taken aim at several recently-returned WWE Superstars, blasting them by stating that WWE lost nothing when they were initially released. With the new regime taking over WWE management at the end of July, the process of several Superstars being brought back to the sports entertainment giant began. Kicking off when Dakota Kai, who was released on April 29, returned at SummerSlam, a plethora of stars have since followed suit.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Confirms Full-Time Deal With AEW
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they have indeed signed a full-time deal with AEW and discussed how the job offer came all of a sudden. The Trustbusters have been making a name for themselves in AEW under the leadership of Ari Daivari with the group recently challenging Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At Live Event
Footage has emerged of Rhea Ripley calling out a fan for being a “dirty little boy” after they asked the star to spit in their face. On the 30th of October, Rhea Ripley was in action alongside her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match on a WWE live event in Mexico against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title
Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works
Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk Said To Have Caught “The Wrestling Bug Again”
While CM Punk’s AEW future remains very uncertain, a new report states that sources close to Punk have said he’s caught “the wrestling bug” once again. CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year exile to great acclaim in August 2021 when he debuted in AEW in his hometown of Chicago. Punk claimed the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing 2022 and went on to reclaim the title at All Out later that year. And then things went downhill rapidly.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
tjrwrestling.net
Wrestling Veteran Thinks Vince McMahon Was “Burnt Out” In WWE
A former WWE star has suggested that Vince McMahon was burnt out by the end of his run in WWE and no longer “gave a crap” about the direction of the company. Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman in July 2022 after forty years of the company that he took over from his father. The retirement came amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former company employees.
tjrwrestling.net
Colt Cabana’s Return To AEW Reportedly Noted By WWE
It seems like Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television may have caught the eye of those in WWE according to a new report. On Dynamite in Baltimore Chris Jericho issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion to face him for his ROH World Title. Much to the surprise of many, former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call. This marked Cabana’s first match on AEW Dynamite since losing to Bryan Danielson in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Calls Out Booking Of Bayley & Damage CTRL
A former WWE writer has taken issue with the current booking on Raw of former Women’s Champion Bayley and her Damage CTRL group. Bayley returned to WWE screens after over a year out at SummerSlam and she didn’t return alone. The former Raw Women’s Champion was flanked by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai with the trio becoming known collectively as Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
Released NXT Star “A Handful” Backstage
A new report has shed light on why one of the stars of NXT may have been released by WWE, with the person in question said to be “a handful.”. News broke on the 1st of November that five members of WWE’s developmental roster had been released by the company. Bodhi Hayward was the most high-profile of these NXT releases with Ru Feng, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, and Damaris Griffin.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Critical Of Raw Stable
A former WWE writer said that he wants to “blow it up” in reference to a particular faction. Ever since Paul “Triple” Levesque has taken over as Chief Content Officer, he has made a stables a centerpiece of World Wrestling Entertainment programming. Factions have become a huge part of the company under Triple H, with stables such as The Bloodline, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The O.C. and The Judgement Day all becoming a focal point.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces WrestleMania Week Of Shows, How To Get Tickets
WrestleMania is going Hollywood in April 2023 as WWE’s biggest show of the year is set to take place at SoFi Stadium and now WWE has announced what other shows will be taking place as well. The 39th edition of WrestleMania will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023...
tjrwrestling.net
Crown Jewel Will See WWE Referee Make History
Crown Jewel is on the horizon for WWE and the event held in Saudi Arabia will see one of the company’s official break new ground. WWE’s huge events in Saudi Arabia are great money generators for the company but they have not come without controversy. Many onlookers have accused the Saudi Arabian government of ‘sports washing’ – using sports and other entertainment events to gloss over the poor human rights record in the country, which includes poor treatment of women.
