The showrunners behind VICE’s highest-rated program Dark Side Of The Ring have shot down rumors that WWE is trying to sabotage them. Dark Side Of The Ring takes an inside look at some of the most tragic and controversial moments in wrestling history. Although most of its covered subjects happened in WWE – Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, the Montreal Screwjob, and the Plane Ride From Hell – it has also covered topics in other companies as well. Those have included Collision in Korea, FMW, Nick Gage, and XPW.

1 DAY AGO