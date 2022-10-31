ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

The South Jersey Jazz Society’s Jazz @ the Point Festival remembers the legendary Pat Martino on the one-year anniversary of his death

By RAY SCHWEIBERT
atlanticcityweekly.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

3 great spots to watch the Phillies in the World Series

It’s Red October and the Phillies are knee deep in this World Series and ready to take home a big win. And let’s be honest, it’s been a long time coming, and we need this one. In honor of the Phillies making it to the World Series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

Caesars welcomes Nobu to its stellar fine dining roster

If it seems like Caesars Atlantic City is on a roll lately, that’s because they are. With barely a moment’s time to catch their collective breath after the opening of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant earlier this fall, Caesars has doubled down, delivering a culinary one-two punch with Nobu – another world-renowned restaurant that has taken the space once occupied by the former Diamond Lounge.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy