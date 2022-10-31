Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests. Instead, its testing spree signals that leader Kim Jong Un is determined to show he has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on South Korea and the United States in order to wrest future concessions. Here is a look at the financial dimensions of North Korea’s missile tests.
China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks
BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism...
Solomons handed water cannons, police gun shipments from China, Australia
Solomon Islands beefed up its police force's hardware with a donation on Friday of water cannons from China, days after it received guns from Australia. At a ceremony in the capital Honiara Friday led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China handed over two water cannon trucks, 30 motorbikes and 20 SUVs to the Solomons' police force.
Comments / 0