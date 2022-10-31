Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO