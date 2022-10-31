ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3

Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

World Series Game 5 open thread

The Houston Astros bounced back in a big way Wednesday night with a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. The series now becomes a best-of-three situation starting with Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Thursday night. The series will shift back to Houston Saturday and Sunday, if needed.
HOUSTON, TX

