Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

Newest burger joint ‘Wowza Burger’ in Albuquerque

This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more. Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Kenneth Bryant Holmes May 15, 1958 – Oct. 27, 2022

Kenneth Bryant Holmes of Los Alamos, New Mexico, age 64, passed away on October 27 in Fremont, California with his family at his side. He was born on May 15, 1958 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Richard and Gertrude Holmes and grew up in Hanson, Massachusetts. He graduated with a degree in business from Bryant College in 1980 and then served with the United States Peace Corps in the Solomon Islands. He was a business advisor and teacher in the Solomon Islands, where his daughter, Roycleeen Loqa Holmes was born in 1983. He returned to New England and earned a degree in education and a teaching credential from Bridgewater State University. He taught in Thailand and Massachusetts then came to the Navajo Nation and later Zuni Pueblo to teach. His daughter Royceleen came to live with him in 1992 and he married Jennifer Dotson in 1993 in Zuni. He became stepdad to Jennifer’s children, Travis and Amanda.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Dr. Anna Llobet Leads Volunteers Who Empower And Mentor Young Women Through Annual Physics Camp

Dr. Anna Llobet has been the Summer Physics Camp for Girls since 2016. Photo Courtesy LANL. A participant in the 2022 Summer Physics Camp for Young Women. Photo Courtesy LANL. Physicist Dr. Anna Llobet came to Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2001 as a postdoc. Armed with PhDs from Universite Joseph Fourier in Grenoble, France, and Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona in her native Spain, she quickly became a mover and shaker in the LANL community where she is also well-known as an advocate for women in STEM fields.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground

In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Housing: Thoroughness And Justified Review

I noticed a letter to the editor from Candidate Stradling saying, in letter to the editor I wrote several daysago, I was misstating his projections; then pivoting to a large amount of deflection about the impact of his housing proposal and its potential cost. An additional response is warranted. No...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Join PEEC Outing To Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday

Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

I’ll Be Active For Change

It’s been encouraging to hear people say they’re voting for me, and not just Libertarians. It also makes the responsibility much more real for me. I put together a video (https://youtu.be/XIj9qg1u5MM) tying what I love about Los Alamos, what a lot of us want it to be, and a list of things you can hold me accountable to do to get there. I didn’t want to share it because it felt silly, but at least it’s genuine. For the people that already used their vote on me, I feel like I have to try everything I can to at least get in the #4 spot.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

New retail development coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case

The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
RIO RANCHO, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

