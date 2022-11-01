Kenneth Bryant Holmes of Los Alamos, New Mexico, age 64, passed away on October 27 in Fremont, California with his family at his side. He was born on May 15, 1958 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Richard and Gertrude Holmes and grew up in Hanson, Massachusetts. He graduated with a degree in business from Bryant College in 1980 and then served with the United States Peace Corps in the Solomon Islands. He was a business advisor and teacher in the Solomon Islands, where his daughter, Roycleeen Loqa Holmes was born in 1983. He returned to New England and earned a degree in education and a teaching credential from Bridgewater State University. He taught in Thailand and Massachusetts then came to the Navajo Nation and later Zuni Pueblo to teach. His daughter Royceleen came to live with him in 1992 and he married Jennifer Dotson in 1993 in Zuni. He became stepdad to Jennifer’s children, Travis and Amanda.

